Events happening at Swinburne this National Science Week





Swinburne is celebrating National Science Week from 13-21 August. National Science Week is Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology and provides Swinburne with an opportunity to recognize and share the outstanding contributions of our scientists with the community. Swinburne’s commitment to knowledge is driven by research and our focus on making a real-world impact, transforming our global and local communities. As a trusted and respected world-class leader in research excellence, we are determined to make a real difference in the communities we serve. Events such as talks discussing the science in some of the best (and worst!) movies ever made, the history of forgotten female scientists, a women’s STEM networking night, and a free public astronomy lecture that seeks to unlock secrets with the James Webb Space Telescope not to be missed! See below for further details about these events:

Scientists collect Superhero Science from the screen to the lab When: Monday 15th August from 19:00 to 20:00 Where: ATC101 Lecture Theater (Ground Floor) 427-451 Burwood Road, Hawthorn Science fiction matters; more people will be exposed to physics and science concepts in movies than in classrooms, so it’s important that Hollywood gets it right. As you can see, scientific accuracy does not detract from the enjoyment of the film, and in fact, the best films in terms of physics are often the best in terms of overall film quality. It’s also a great way to learn physics by seeing what works well and how some movies do it so badly. Join Swinburne Professor Alan Duffy, astrophysicist, as he takes you on a journey, discussing the science behind some of the best (and worst!) movies ever made. Register here.

Lunch and Learn: Hydrogen 101 When: Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 August 12:30-13:30 Where: Innovation Precinct, Level 4, 66-68 William Street (enter via McLeod Lane), Hawthorn Bring your lunch and join us during National Science Week for an hour of fun learning snacks included! Hydrogen is a promising solution to tackle climate change and will also create new and exciting jobs in a number of sectors! But what is hydrogen? How does it apply in everyday life? Why is it important? And, more importantly, how does this affect your future? Find out the answers to all these questions and more at the Lunch and Learn: Hydrogen 101 session at Victorian Hydrogen Hubs. Register here.

The Matilda Effect – The Story of Forgotten Women Scientists When: Tuesday 16 August 4pm-5pm Where: ATC101 Lecture Theater (Ground Floor) 427-451 Burwood Road, Hawthorn From the COVID vaccine to nuclear fission to pulsars to computer programming, women are the source of many scientific discoveries, inventions and innovations that shape our lives. But in the stories we’ve received about these advances, women are often left out. In this talk, learn about the women behind some incredible scientific discoveries, inventions and innovations. Register here.

Women in STEMM Competition Infographic panel discussion and online workshop When: Thursday, August 18 at 4:30 p.m Where: Online All are welcome to participate in the Women in STEMM online panel discussion and the first workshop in the STEM Infographic competition. Please register for this event online or contact [email protected] The panel discussion will be hosted by Dr Bita Zaferanloo, Head of Shaping STEM Futures at Swinburne. It will include a presentation by Dr Ruwangi Fernando and a Women in STEM Networking panel delivered through collaboration with the Women in STEM club. The following topics will be addressed: Technology – What does the changing role of technology mean for women in STEM?

Women in STEM 2050 – what does the ideal future look like?

Contributing to sustainability – What will be the role of Women in STEM?

Women as STEM Leaders – What unique qualities do women bring to STEM leadership? By participating in the (STEM Infographic) competition, participants will form multidisciplinary teams to produce an infographic solution to a sustainability problem to increase community knowledge, encourage women in STEM careers, and make the world a better place. safe. Find out more here.

Free Public Astronomy Lecture “Uncovering the Secrets of the Universe” with JWST When: Friday, August 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m Where: ATC101 Lecture Theater (Ground Floor) 427-451 Burwood Road, Hawthorn FREE public astronomy lecture State of the Universe – Unlocking the secrets of the Universes with JWST for National Science Week. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is NASA’s successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. It was successfully launched on December 25, 2021 and its first images, released on July 12, have shocked the Universe!

Find out what secrets of the Universe the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will reveal in this free public lecture by Professor Karl Glazebrook, Dr Themiya Nanayakkara and Dr Colin Jacobs from the Center for Astrophysics and Supercomputing at Swinburne. Free event. No reservations required.

