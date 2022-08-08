Horniman to return Nigerian art, including some Benin bronzesExBulletin







Horniman Museums and Gardens

Horniman Museums and Gardens A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts that were forcibly taken more than a century ago to the Nigerian government. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects, which notably include some of the sculptures known as the Benin Bronzes that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the Museum’s Board of Trustees. . “The evidence is very clear that these facilities were taken by force and external consultation supported our view that it is moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria,” board chairwoman Eve Salomon said. in a press release.

Horniman Museum and Gardens

Horniman Museum and Gardens The museum agreed to return the artifacts after receiving a request in January from National Commission for Museums and Monumentsa Nigerian body that oversees the preservation of the country’s historical and cultural properties. Horniman said he has carefully researched the objects in his possession that originated from the kingdom of Benin, an ancient region separated from present-day Benin to identify which belong to the NCMM claim. Artifacts to be returned include 12 bronze plaques better known as Benin bronze ceremonial objects, bronze bells, common items from the time such as fans and baskets, and a key “to the king’s palace”. Despite their name, the Benin Bronzes are a series of thousands of sculptures and plaques that are made mostly of bronze, reported New York Times. Elaborate works once adorned the king’s palace in the ancient Kingdom of Benin. “We very much welcome this decision by the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens,” Abba Tijani, NCMM’s director general, said in the press release. He added that he looks forward to future collaborations between his organization and Horniman, including the possibility of lending artefacts to the British museum. The deal is part of a larger effort to repatriate African artifacts looted during Europe’s colonial occupations. Many of the artifacts ended up in museums across Europe and the US. As NPR has reported, some museums have not followed through on similar promises to return artifacts.

