30 years later: How the ‘Dream Team’ changed the NBA forever by opening the door to international players
The 1992 United States men’s basketball team, known simply as the “Dream Team,” went to the Barcelona Olympics with high expectations. It was arguably the greatest collection of talent in sports history, as the roster featured several Hall of Famers, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
It didn’t take long for the collection of American stars to show that expectations weren’t that high. The “Dream Team” rolled over every opponent in its path, going a perfect 8-0 and defeating Croatia by 32 points in its final game to capture the gold medal on August 8, 1992.
“You will see a professional team again at the Olympics. Said the coach of the American team, Chuck Daly. “But I don’t think you’ll see another team like this. That was a great team.”
But the influence of the “Dream Team” went far beyond its dominance on the field. He introduced the absolute highest quality of basketball to a generation of international players.
According to Juan Antonio Samaranch, former president of the International Olympic Committee, said at the time“The most important aspect of the Games has been the tremendous success of the basketball tournament, as we have witnessed the best basketball in the world.”
Thirty years after the members of the “Dream Team” had their gold medals placed around their necks, their impact is still felt.
By the numbers: Rise of international players after ‘Dream Team’
At the beginning of the 1991-92 season, there was 23 international players from 18 countries on NBA rosters. At the start of the 2011-12 season, there were 74 players from 35 countries.
Another decade later, on NBA Opening Night of the 2021-2022 campaign, there was 109 international players from 39 countries in league listings. The Raptors alone had 10 international players on their roster, nearly half of the NBA’s total from 1991-92.
However, the international explosion was not just about quantity. Many players born outside the US have achieved incredible levels of success in their careers.
Hakeem Olajuwon made history in 1993-94 by becoming the first player born outside the US to win the NBA MVP award. He was also the first player to win the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP awards in the same season. Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic followed in Olajuwon’s footsteps, winning a total of seven MVP awards in their careers (so far).
Of course, the international player’s story cannot be told without mentioning another Rockets center. Houston selected Yao Ming with the no. 1 in the 2002 NBA Draft, making him the first international player who did not play college basketball to land at the top of the draft board.
Beyond being an eight-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, Yaois one of thethe most important figures in the history of sportsin the conditions of NBA globalization. His mere presence allowed the Rockets to become China’s team. The doors that Yao opened to the Chinese market allowed the league to build a multi-billion dollar relationship.
In terms of more recent accomplishments, an international player has won the last four MVP awards (Antetokounmpo twice and Jokic twice) and four of the last five Defensive Player of the Year awards (Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert three times). Three of the five members of the 2021-22 All-NBA First Team were international players (Antetokounmpo, Jokic and Luka Doncic).
Quoted: What NBA Prominent Figures Have Said About The Impact Of The ‘Dream Team’
Former NBA commissioner David Stern: “I think the point was that the basketball world invited the NBA to join it, and we said yes. And they’ve benefited greatly from it, as have we and the overall sport of basketball. Now we see Dirk Nowitzki and Ricky Rubio. and Tony Parker and Yao Ming and Manu Ginobili. And Luis Scola and Serge Ibaka and Luol Deng.”
Six-time All-Star and four-time NBA Champion Tony Parker: “It’s had a big impact in Europe. If you see interviews that I’ve done or Dirk or Pau Gasol, we’ve all been affected by the ‘Dream Team.’ Manu Ginobili we all talk about that. That was the point that we were like , “Wow, basketball is cool,” and “I want to go to the NBA. Maybe it’s possible.” That was the first time I saw them in real life, because before it was the tapes. … Now, they were in Europe, and everybody was there. It was very nice. It was a very cool experience. “Of course it started for me after the Olympics.”
Six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol: “To [‘Dream Team’]inspired and shaped international basketball during Barcelona [1992] The Olympics. I was one of those kids inspired by that team. Thank you.”
ESPN analyst and Curt Gowdy Media Award recipient Mike Wilbon:“He changed the sport as we know it. They showed the world how to play basketball. What other team can say that? I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like that again. It’s an insult to compare anyone else to that team. .”
Dream Team roster, Olympic results
Here is the full USA team roster for the 1992 Olympics:
|PLAYER
|ALL-STAR
|MVP
|NBA TITLE
|MVP of the FINALS
|Michael Jordan
|14
|5
|6
|6
|Carl Malone
|14
|2
|0
|0
|Magic Johnson
|12
|3
|5
|3
|Larry Bird
|12
|3
|3
|2
|Patrick Ewing
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Charles Barkley
|11
|1
|0
|0
|David Robinson
|10
|1
|2
|0
|John Stockton
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Clyde Drexler
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Scottie Pippen
|7
|0
|6
|0
|Chris Mullin
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Laettner
|1
|0
|0
|0
To live the dream. This Sports Illustrated cover was signed by six members of the Dream Team (and let’s not forget the Admiral): Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone. pic.twitter.com/aSqDsoIv4C
PSAcard (@PSAcard) March 5, 2019
And here are the full results from the 1992 Olympics:
|WINNER
|RESULT
|failure
|RESULT
|MARGIN
|US
|116
|Angola
|48
|68
|US
|103
|croatia
|70
|33
|US
|111
|Germany
|68
|43
|US
|127
|Brazil
|83
|44
|US
|122
|Spain
|81
|41
|US
|115
|Puerto Rico
|77
|38
|US
|127
|Lithuania
|76
|51
|US
|117
|croatia
|85
|32
Highlights of the ‘Dream Team’ from the 1992 Olympics
