“Echoes of the Cold War” as Blinken heads to Africa, competing with Russia for influence

PRETORIA, South Africa, August 8, 2022: South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor (R) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) attend a strategic dialogue opening session meeting at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa. ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa on Monday to begin a three-nation tour as major powers jockey for influence on the continent. The tour will also take the top US diplomat to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda and follows a recent tour by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who visited Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo in July. French President Emmanuel Macron recently visited Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in a bid to revive France’s relations with its former colonies. The primary purpose of Blinken’s second trip since President Joe Biden’s administration took office will be to try to curb Russian and Chinese geopolitical influence on the continent, according to Alex Vines, director of the Africa program at Chatham House. “South Africa is a country that does not have good relations with the United States. The government party, the African National Congress, regularly issues statements criticizing the United States, and so the effort is how to improve relations and at least have a more constructive dialogue with South Africa,” Vines told CNBC on Monday. He suggested that this is why South Africa is Blinken’s first port of call and that special attention will be paid to aligning the two countries’ perspectives on Russia’s war in Ukraine. “There is a big difference between how Pretoria sees the Russia-Ukraine issue and Washington,” Vines added. Military ties A number of African governments have been reluctant to openly criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and many abstained from a draft UN resolution in March condemning the Kremlin and calling for a withdrawal from Ukraine. The resolution passed overwhelmingly with 141 countries voting in favor, but African nations among the 34 abstaining were: South Africa, Mali, Mozambique, Central African Republic, Angola, Algeria, Burundi, Madagascar, Namibia, Senegal, South Sudan , Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. Over the past few years, Russia has built a series of military alliances with governments in African countries facing violent insurgencies or political instability, including Libya, Mali, Sudan, the Central African Republic and Mozambique. Russia’s Lavrov claimed that his tour of Africa had nothing to do with Ukraine. He focused on Africa’s “intrinsic value” to Russia as a trading partner and highlighted the contracts Moscow has on the continent for food, fertilizer and energy exports. In a recent blog, European Council on Foreign Relations said that while that message was tailored to African sensitivities, the main objective of Lavrov’s trip was “political theatre”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference at the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 27, 2022. Minasse Wondimu Hailu | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

“Despite Western efforts to isolate Russia for its all-out war against Ukraine, Lavrov is using Africa to demonstrate that his country still has partners in some parts of the globe,” said Theodore Murphy, director of the Africa program at ECFR. “The second objective of the trip is to expand Russia’s influence in Africa. Lavrov hopes to achieve this by exploiting the strategic mistake the West made by asking African countries to choose a side over Ukraine.” At the center of the strong power that Russia is using to aggrandize itself in the region is the private mercenary Wagner Group, which has been active in counter-insurgency operations in countries such as Mali, CAR and Libya. The Kremlin denies any links to the controversial group, which has been accused of human rights abuses. Vines said the three countries on Blinken’s travel itinerary were carefully chosen and that the DRC visit is likely to focus on food security and peace and stability given the renewed conflict in eastern DRC that is also reported to involve forces Rwandan. However, he added that most of Washington’s concerns, as it has historically been, would center around securing “strategic and critical minerals”.

“The United States is concerned about those supply chains, they don’t want them to fall into the hands of the Russians or the Chinese, and so they’ve really stepped up their diplomacy,” he added. “Finally, Rwanda is an ally of the United States, but it worsening situation in the border area of eastern Congo with Rwanda is worrying Washington, and so Antony Blinken will use his good offices, he will try to knock heads together between Kinshasa and Kigali and see if they can reduce tensions between the two countries.” The UN has long had a core peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, operating in the DRC. However, the government last week expelled its spokesman Mathias Gillmann after protests against the mission in which 36 people, including four UN peacekeepers, were killed. With the US a major contributor of funds to the UN, Vines suggested that this could also draw Washington’s attention to ensure that tensions in the region can be calmed. “Echoes of the Cold War” In discussing the importance of strategic and critical minerals, Chatham House’s Vines admitted that the situation has “echoes of the Cold War”. However, he emphasized that the competition for geopolitical, economic and military influence on the African continent extended beyond the US, Russia and China. Notably, these include Turkey, the EU, Great Britain and even Japan, which is holding the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunis, Tunisia on August 27. “Russia is trying, but it doesn’t have the deep pockets and the presence that it had when it was the Soviet Union, so it’s an irritant, but it’s not, I think, a long-term challenge on the African continent in the way it was during the Cold War,” he said. Come on.

The sun sets over one of Mutanda Mining Sarl’s open pit copper mines on July 6, 2016 in Kolwezi, DRC. The mine is owned (69%) by Glencore, an Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company. Per-Anders Pettersson | Getty Images News | Getty Images