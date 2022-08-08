International
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine: UN chief condemns ‘suicide’ shelling around nuclear plant
CNN
–
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the latest artillery and missile fire around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in central Ukraine as suicide, further raising fears of an accident at the plant, the biggest of its kind in Europe.
Any attack on nuclear power plants is a suicidal thing, Guterres told reporters on Monday in Tokyo. I hope these attacks will end, he said, and called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be given access to the plant.
The Zaporizhzhia plant occupies a wide site on the Dnipro River. It has continued to operate at reduced capacity since Russian forces seized it in early March, with Ukrainian technicians remaining on the job.
On Sunday, Ukraine’s state energy company Energoatom said a worker was injured by Russian shelling around the plant on Saturday.
Energoatom claimed that three radiation monitoring sensors were also damaged, saying that detection and timely response in the event of a worsening radiation situation or radiation leakage from nuclear fuel tanks is currently impossible.
This time a nuclear disaster was miraculously averted, but miracles can’t last forever, the company added.
Speaking on Ukrainian television, Energoatoms chairman Petro Kotin said Sunday’s strike was up to 20 meters away from the spent fuel storage area.
If they had hit the spent fuel containers, it would have been a radiation accident, he said.
Kotin suggested that if a container is hit it will be a local accident on the territory of the plant and in the nearby territory. If there are two (or) three containers, the affected area will increase.
Kotin also said that during the shelling, communication lines between the nuclear power plant, the hydroelectric plant and Ukraine’s power system were broken.
Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant) is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one communication line. If all the lines are damaged, the plant will go into the so-called shutdown mode, which means it is completely de-energized. And this situation will be very dangerous for keeping the fuel in the nuclear reactors in a safe condition, he said.
It was the second time in as many days that the factory has been hit. Ukraine and Russia have shared blame for both attacks.
Russian-backed authorities in the nearby town of Enerhodar claimed a Ukrainian missile landed within 400 meters of one of the plant’s reactors. The city was occupied by Russian forces at the same time as the power plant.
Tonight, Ukrainian armed formations fired a Uragan 220 mm rocket cluster missile, the local authority claimed, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
Administrative buildings and the territory adjacent to the dry boiler warehouse were damaged by the projectile. It is important to note that the impact site of the warhead fragments and the missile’s propulsion engine itself is no more than 400 meters from the active reactor, authorities said.
CNN cannot verify claims made by either party. The Russians have bombarded the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol from positions around the plant.
Fears for the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have grown since Russian forces seized the site, but reached tipping point on Friday when shelling damaged a high-voltage power line and forced one of the plant’s reactors to shut down, although no one was detected. radioactive leakage. .
After the attack, Energoatom said Russian projectile fire had damaged a nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building, and that there were still risks of hydrogen leakage and splattering of radioactive substances, and the risk of fire was also high.
On Saturday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was extremely concerned by the bombings, which underscore the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to cause terror in Europe, said on Sunday that he spoke with European Council President Charles Michel about the situation at the complex.
Russian nuclear terror requires a stronger response from the international community – sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry and nuclear fuel, Zelensky tweeted.
The IAEA has been trying to coordinate a mission of defense experts to visit the plant since it was seized by Russian forces. Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to the IAEA in Vienna, warned of catastrophic consequences if something were to happen to the plant during a press conference on Monday, saying it would not be comparable to either Chernobyl or Fukushima.
Tsymbaliuk said Ukraine would like to see a delegation of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations visit the station to monitor its status, but that Russian military actions in Ukraine are making such a trip impossible.
As Russia and Ukraine blame each other for recent rocket and missile attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Energoatoms chairman Kotin said Russian forces should be expelled from the plant and a demilitarized zone should be established on the plant’s territory.
He also repeated Ukrainian claims that Russia had moved weapons to thermal power units.
In the first power unit there are 14 units of heavy military equipment. There are 6 vehicles in the second engine and we don’t know what is inside those vehicles. There is also heavy weaponry, he said.
He also claimed that Russian troops had occupied all the shelters at the power plant and the workers had nowhere to go when the shelling happened.
Some Western and Ukrainian officials believe Russia is now using the giant nuclear facility as a bastion to protect its troops and launch attacks because they assume Kiev will not fire back and risk a crisis.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Moscow of using the plant to protect its forces, while Britain’s defense ministry said in a recent security assessment that Russian actions at the complex sabotage the security of its operations.
The Ukrainian chairman of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said in late July that Russian forces were observed using heavy weapons near the plant because they know very well that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not respond to such attacks, as they can to damage the nuclear power plant. .
Ukraine’s foreign ministry warned on Friday that further attacks on the power plant could be catastrophic.
The potential consequences of hitting an operating reactor are equivalent to using an atomic bomb, the ministry said on Twitter.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/08/europe/ukraine-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-power-plant-monday-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Josie Gibsons This Morning Dress: Where To Buy Her Orange Floral Dress August 8, 2022
- Arizona State Herm Edwards Makes SI .’s Most Intriguing List of Head Coaches August 8, 2022
- A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more explosions? August 8, 2022
- Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Coming This Wednesday August 8, 2022
- tesla: Indonesia says Tesla reached $5 billion deal to buy nickel products : Media August 8, 2022