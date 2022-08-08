Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine: UN chief condemns ‘suicide’ shelling around nuclear plant





CNN

–



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the latest artillery and missile fire around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in central Ukraine as suicide, further raising fears of an accident at the plant, the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Any attack on nuclear power plants is a suicidal thing, Guterres told reporters on Monday in Tokyo. I hope these attacks will end, he said, and called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be given access to the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant occupies a wide site on the Dnipro River. It has continued to operate at reduced capacity since Russian forces seized it in early March, with Ukrainian technicians remaining on the job.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s state energy company Energoatom said a worker was injured by Russian shelling around the plant on Saturday.

Energoatom claimed that three radiation monitoring sensors were also damaged, saying that detection and timely response in the event of a worsening radiation situation or radiation leakage from nuclear fuel tanks is currently impossible.

This time a nuclear disaster was miraculously averted, but miracles can’t last forever, the company added.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Energoatoms chairman Petro Kotin said Sunday’s strike was up to 20 meters away from the spent fuel storage area.

If they had hit the spent fuel containers, it would have been a radiation accident, he said.

Kotin suggested that if a container is hit it will be a local accident on the territory of the plant and in the nearby territory. If there are two (or) three containers, the affected area will increase.

Kotin also said that during the shelling, communication lines between the nuclear power plant, the hydroelectric plant and Ukraine’s power system were broken.

Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant) is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one communication line. If all the lines are damaged, the plant will go into the so-called shutdown mode, which means it is completely de-energized. And this situation will be very dangerous for keeping the fuel in the nuclear reactors in a safe condition, he said.

It was the second time in as many days that the factory has been hit. Ukraine and Russia have shared blame for both attacks.

Russian-backed authorities in the nearby town of Enerhodar claimed a Ukrainian missile landed within 400 meters of one of the plant’s reactors. The city was occupied by Russian forces at the same time as the power plant.

Tonight, Ukrainian armed formations fired a Uragan 220 mm rocket cluster missile, the local authority claimed, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Administrative buildings and the territory adjacent to the dry boiler warehouse were damaged by the projectile. It is important to note that the impact site of the warhead fragments and the missile’s propulsion engine itself is no more than 400 meters from the active reactor, authorities said.

CNN cannot verify claims made by either party. The Russians have bombarded the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol from positions around the plant.

Fears for the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have grown since Russian forces seized the site, but reached tipping point on Friday when shelling damaged a high-voltage power line and forced one of the plant’s reactors to shut down, although no one was detected. radioactive leakage. .

After the attack, Energoatom said Russian projectile fire had damaged a nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building, and that there were still risks of hydrogen leakage and splattering of radioactive substances, and the risk of fire was also high.

On Saturday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was extremely concerned by the bombings, which underscore the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to cause terror in Europe, said on Sunday that he spoke with European Council President Charles Michel about the situation at the complex.

Russian nuclear terror requires a stronger response from the international community – sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry and nuclear fuel, Zelensky tweeted.

The IAEA has been trying to coordinate a mission of defense experts to visit the plant since it was seized by Russian forces. Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to the IAEA in Vienna, warned of catastrophic consequences if something were to happen to the plant during a press conference on Monday, saying it would not be comparable to either Chernobyl or Fukushima.

Tsymbaliuk said Ukraine would like to see a delegation of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations visit the station to monitor its status, but that Russian military actions in Ukraine are making such a trip impossible.

As Russia and Ukraine blame each other for recent rocket and missile attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Energoatoms chairman Kotin said Russian forces should be expelled from the plant and a demilitarized zone should be established on the plant’s territory.

He also repeated Ukrainian claims that Russia had moved weapons to thermal power units.

In the first power unit there are 14 units of heavy military equipment. There are 6 vehicles in the second engine and we don’t know what is inside those vehicles. There is also heavy weaponry, he said.

He also claimed that Russian troops had occupied all the shelters at the power plant and the workers had nowhere to go when the shelling happened.

Some Western and Ukrainian officials believe Russia is now using the giant nuclear facility as a bastion to protect its troops and launch attacks because they assume Kiev will not fire back and risk a crisis.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Moscow of using the plant to protect its forces, while Britain’s defense ministry said in a recent security assessment that Russian actions at the complex sabotage the security of its operations.

The Ukrainian chairman of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said in late July that Russian forces were observed using heavy weapons near the plant because they know very well that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not respond to such attacks, as they can to damage the nuclear power plant. .

Ukraine’s foreign ministry warned on Friday that further attacks on the power plant could be catastrophic.

The potential consequences of hitting an operating reactor are equivalent to using an atomic bomb, the ministry said on Twitter.