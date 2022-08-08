Gaza: Israel-Islamic Jihad ceasefire continues after deadliest clashes in a year



Jerusalem/Gaza

CNN

–



A truce between Israel AND Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was held on Monday after a weekend of hostilities that left dozens of Palestinians dead.

The ceasefire, announced Sunday night by both sides, came about 50 hours after the escalation began, when Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes on Islamic Jihad militant group targets in Gaza.

At least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children and several militants, were killed in the violence, according to Palestinian officials.

The escalation was the most serious in nearly 15 months, when the Israeli military and Hamas fought an 11-day war in May 2021. A key difference this time was Hamas’ decision to stay out of the fighting. Her statements blamed Israel for the escalation, but repeatedly stopped short of threatening retaliatory attacks.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office thanked Egypt for its mediation efforts, but warned that if the ceasefire is violated, the State of Israel reserves the right to respond forcefully.

Terms of the deal were not immediately made public. However, Egypt’s official state news agency reported that in the push for a ceasefire, Cairo was working to see the release of an Islamic Jihad militant captured by Israel six days ago and to ensure that a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike in an Israeli prison would be transferred. to the hospital for medical treatment.

In a statement released by the State Department on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the ceasefire.

The deal will bring a welcome respite for Israeli and Palestinian civilians and allow deliveries of critical fuel and other supplies to Gaza, the statement said.

The United States remains committed to our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and will remain fully engaged in the days ahead to promote calm. We will continue in the coming months to work with partners to improve the quality of life for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Fuel supplies returned to Gaza from Israel on Monday to resupply the territory’s only power plant after it ran out of fuel on Saturday amid weekend flare-ups. The shortage led to drastic cuts in electricity supply across the territory.

Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007, restricting access to the territory by land, air and sea, including strict restrictions on the movement of residents and the flow of goods.

About 30 tankers passed from the Kerem Shalom crossing to the Gaza power plant on Monday morning, a representative of the carriers told AFP.

Mohammed Thabet of the Gazan Power Generating Company told CNN that he expected there would be enough oil arriving in the country to restart three of the four gas turbine plants by the end of Monday.

On Monday, a senior Israeli diplomatic official claimed that Islamic Jihad suffered a major blow and had been held back for decades by the Israeli operation, which took out some of the militant group’s top leaders.

Khaled Mansour, a leader of Islamic Jihad operations in southern Gaza, was killed Saturday in an airstrike on a building in Rafah, near the border with Egypt. Israel said Mansour was responsible for a number of terrorist attacks against Israelis.

He was the second Islamic Jihad commander killed in the Israeli operation, which he called Breaking Dawn. In one of the Israeli campaigns that opened salvo on Friday afternoon, an airstrike killed Tayseer Al-Jabari, the militant group’s head of operations in northern Gaza.

Islamic Jihad, the smaller of the two main militant groups in Gaza, has fired about 1,175 rockets at Israel since Friday, according to the latest Israeli figures, mostly at Israeli communities near Gaza. The group also fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

About 185 rockets landed inside Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday. The Iron Dome air defense system, which deploys against any incoming fire as a threat to people or buildings, and intercepted rockets fired at Jerusalem, was operating with a 96% success rate, an IDF spokesman said on Monday.

The Israeli diplomatic official appeared to acknowledge that the Israeli campaign may have been responsible for some civilian deaths as well as those of militants, saying initial estimates were that most civilian casualties were the result of errant rockets by Islamic Jihad. Civilian casualties were always a tragedy, the official said.

There have also been conflicting claims over responsibility for some of the deaths. In an incident on Saturday, four children were among seven people killed in an explosion in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the explosion was caused by an Israeli airstrike, but Israel rejected the claim, blaming an errant rocket launch. The Israel Defense Forces released a video showing the Islamic Jihad rocket apparently losing power and falling to the ground over a built-up area.

The European Union on Monday welcomed the cease-fire between Israel and called for an investigation into Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza.

The EU deplores the loss of civilian lives over the past few days, including a number of children and women, killed and wounded in the Gaza Strip. The EU calls for a timely and thorough investigation into these civilian casualties, the EU said in a statement.

The presidency of the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank and has very limited influence over events in Gaza, strongly condemned the Israeli military operation and called for a strong response when the UN Security Council holds a special session. later to discuss escalation.

The Israeli official also saw Hamas’ decision to stay out of the fighting as a vindication of the Israeli governments policy of taking steps to improve economic conditions in Gaza, for example by increasing the number of permits for workers to enter Israel. Hamas, the official stressed, was an enemy and not a partner, but there is cooperation we can do, mainly through Egypt, to improve the situation in Gaza.

Among the UN’s most urgent humanitarian priorities is restoring fuel supplies to Gaza, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told CNN. The shutdown of Gaza’s power plant over the weekend caused drastic power outages across the territory.

Two water treatment plants and nine pumping stations were forced to close as a result of the lack of electricity, OCHA said, meaning 130,000 cubic meters of dirty water flowed directly into the Mediterranean Sea.