Drought conditions hit 60% of the land in the European Union and Great Britain





The findings were based on data from a 10-day period near the end of July. The monitor said 45% of the land was now covered by “warnings”, meaning there is a lack of soil moisture, while 15% is under the most severe “alert” level, where vegetation is stressed.

The data coincided with a report published on Monday by the EU’s climate monitoring agency Copernicus, which said much of Europe experienced a drier-than-average July, with some local records broken in the west for little rain and drought that hit parts of the southwest and southwest. Southeast Europe.

The new data comes as the world faces a food crisis that is only just easing after Russia lifts its blockade of grain exports from Ukraine. Extreme weather and supply chain issues have exacerbated the crisis and are likely to continue for some time.

A recent report from the Joint Research Centre, the European Commission’s science service, predicts an 8-9% drop in EU maize, sunflower and soybean production due to hot and dry summer conditions, well below five. – the average of the year. Copernicus Senior Scientist Freja Vamborg said “the dry conditions from previous months combined with the high temperatures and low rainfall rates observed in many areas during July could have negative effects on agricultural production and other industries such as transport river and energy production”. Months with little rain In July, water reservoirs in some parts of Europe were at very low levels, insufficient to support demand, according to Copernicus. Southern England experienced its driest July since records began in 1836, while the month across the UK was the driest July in more than 20 years. The UK saw just 46.3mm, or 56%, of its average rainfall for the month after a long period of drier than average months, with the exception of February. In France, July saw a total of 9.7 mm of precipitation, making it the driest July there since records began in 1959 and representing a precipitation deficit of 85% compared to the 1991-2020 average. Meanwhile, in Italy, a lack of rain since December 2021 has hit the northern parts of the country and the Po River dried up completely in some places earlier this summer. In mid-July in Cremona — about halfway along the Po — the water was more than 8 meters below “hydrographic zero”, affecting hydropower production, agriculture and transport. Copernicus said the situation improved as a result of rain at the end of the month, which brought a rise of 40cm to the river, although hydropower production in the region was still affected. July was also globally one of the three warmest on record, close to 0.4 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average and the sixth hottest July in Europe, Copernicus said. Spain, France and the United Kingdom experienced at least one day above 40 degrees Celsius last month. In the UK, temperatures soared to over 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 19 with the English village of Coningsby recording 40.3 degrees Celsius for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Spain reported its hottest July in over 60 years on Monday. July 2022 has been unusually hot in Spain, the warmest since 1961, with an average temperature of 25.6 C. [78.1 Fahrenheit]which is 2.7 C [4.9 Fahrenheit] higher than normal average,” the country’s national weather agency AEMET said in a tweet. July was “0.2 C [0.4 Fahrenheit] higher than July 2015, which was the warmest July so far,” he added.

CNN’s Benjamin Brown and Molly Stazicker also contributed to this report from London.

