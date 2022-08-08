Agreement on the nuclear deal is within reach, but hurdles remain

On Monday, the EU will formally circulate the final draft document to participants and ask the US and Iran to agree to it. If there is a deal, foreign ministers are expected to return to Vienna to formally restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

There is a real chance of a deal, but there are still a number of uncertainties as always, a senior Western official told POLITICO.

A senior EU official confirmed on Monday that the bloc has finalized the draft text in its role as coordinator and facilitator and presented solutions to the four technical issues that remained open.

Now it’s up to the uppercase letters to review this text. It is the best possible effort. We have negotiated on every single aspect, the official said.

The senior EU official confirmed that negotiators will leave Vienna in the next few hours and that the draft text is 25 pages long.

The draft text will not resolve issues unresolved by the IAEA in the past nuclear program, the EU official explained. It is a process between Iran and the Agency. There is no connection between the two.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry official the official Iranian news agency IRNA said on Monday that given the continuation of discussions on some remaining important issues, they were not yet at a stage to finalize the text. Iran has presented its constructive views to the other side to move forward and the outcome depends on their political decision. We believe the #VienneTalks can be closed soon provided the other side takes a proper decision. But we are not there yet.

The EU brokered yet another 16-month talks between US special envoy Robert Malley and his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani.

The latest round of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran took place in Doha, Qatar, in late June. It ended without much progress.

Over the past five days, EU diplomats could be seen rushing frantically between two different hotels located along Vienna’s historic Ringstrasse, where the American and Iranian delegations are based, carrying files of documents.

Tehran has refused to talk directly with the US since former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal four years ago and reimposed crippling economic sanctions.

Clandestine nuclear weapons program?

There is still a major sticking point preventing progress in the talks despite the draft agreement being finalized by EU negotiators.

Iran has demanded that the UN nuclear watchdog close an investigation into the origin of numerous traces of man-made nuclear material that IAEA inspectors found at various sites in Iran over the past few years. Tehran insists that the nuclear deal can only be restored if this investigation by the IAEA is closed once and for all.

The UN agency identified traces of uranium particles based on information leaked by Israel’s Mossad in a covert operation in 2018. Israeli intelligence agents stole thousands of documents and CDs from a warehouse in Tehran that provided information on places where there has been nuclear activity in Iran in recent decades.

Western officials suspect that the traces of uranium discovered by the IAEA are evidence that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons program and was actively working on developing an atomic weapon at least until 2003.

Tehran continues to say that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. But according to the IAEA, Iran has failed to provide reliable and credible answers about the origin of those uranium particles. This led the IAEA Board of Governors to condemn Iran at its last meeting in Vienna in June. Western officials have pressured Iran to respond and are not expected to back down from this demand.

A senior European diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, gave one reason why Iran may obstruct the IAEA’s investigation: the Iranian regime appears to prefer to protect some individuals involved in clandestine activities 20 years ago in country to free its economy and open the future to its people.

Looking for a solution, Western diplomats involved in the negotiations in Vienna said that over the past five days, the parties negotiated a special political deal with Iran that could help close the investigation provided Iran cooperates.

According to a senior Western official, the deal will prompt the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors to pass a resolution ending the investigation into the nuclear material if Tehran provides answers about the origin of traces of uranium deemed credible by the IAEA.

This deal will essentially be an updated version of a similar deal that was struck with Iran and negotiated by Britain, France and Germany in March.

Solutions to nuclear issues

Over the past five days, negotiators have also worked out solutions to technical issues that remained open in the draft final text that will restore the JCPOA.

One of them concerns the details of the reinstallation of cameras that were used to monitor Tehran’s compliance under the JCPOA and that Iran disabled in June in retaliation for the IAEA Board of Governors’ censure.

Another technical nuclear question apparently relates to the small amount of 60 percent enriched uranium that has been converted and irradiated and cannot be shipped out of Iran because of its high radioactivity. Under the JCPOA, all highly enriched uranium must be shipped out of the country.

According to a senior Western official with knowledge of the matter, the final draft text contains possible solutions to both issues.

Iran withdraws from delisting for now

Another major hurdle that has held up a final deal for months concerns Iran’s request to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful branch of the Iranian military, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization’s list. President Joe Biden insisted he would keep the IRGC under sanctions for now.

The terrorist designation was imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2019, in addition to numerous other terrorism and human rights sanctions against Iranian institutions and individuals unrelated to the nuclear program.

According to a senior EU diplomat, Tehran has agreed to set aside the request and discuss the issue in future direct talks with Washington.

Iran has also sought legal guarantees from the US that it will not walk away from a future nuclear deal. The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed that it will uphold its obligations under the agreement, but that it cannot provide a guarantee for future administrations.

Therefore, negotiators have worked out economic guarantees that would provide Iran with the opportunity to benefit financially from the deal even if a new US administration were to pull out of the pact again. One such guarantee that negotiators are working on is a temporary extension of contracts for companies doing business in Iran.

A renewed deal would allow Iran to freely sell its oil on global markets and regain access to its frozen assets, worth about $100 billion.

While Iran has been able to sell some of its oil mainly to China despite sanctions, a revived nuclear pact would allow Iran to export about 1 million barrels a day on top of current exports, according to Henry Rome, an analyst high in the Eurasia Group.

If oil trades at $100 a barrel, then that’s an additional $3 billion a month in revenue on top of existing exports, Roma said.