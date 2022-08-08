Amid global alarm, Ukraine and Russia trade blame for nuclear plant attacks

Kiev warns of Chernobyl-style catastrophe if the area is not secured

Both sides are in favor of the visit of nuclear inspectors

UN’s Guterres says any attack on nuclear power plant ‘suicide’

British scientist says the risk of a major nuclear incident is small

Two Ukrainian grain ships leave the ports according to agreed procedures

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) – International alarm over the weekend bombing of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday, as Kiev and Moscow traded blame for the attacks as they sought to address fears that their battle for control of the plant could caused disaster.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, calling any attack on a nuclear power plant a “suicidal thing,” demanded that UN nuclear inspectors be granted access.

The largest complex of its kind in Europe, Zaporizhzhia is located in a southern region occupied by Russian invaders in March, when it was hit without damaging its reactors. The area is now being targeted by Ukraine for a counterattack. Read more

Kiev called for the area around the plant to be demilitarized and to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog. Russia’s foreign ministry said it too favored a visit by the IAEA, which it accused Ukraine of blocking while trying to “take Europe hostage” by shelling the plant. Read more

Ukraine blamed Russia for the weekend attacks around the compound, which is still run by Ukrainian technicians. He said three radiation sensors were damaged and two workers were injured by shrapnel.

Reuters could not verify either side’s version of what happened.

Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power company Energoatom, called for peacekeepers to be deployed and run the country of Zaporizhzhia, with operational control handed over to Ukraine.

He noted the danger of projectiles striking containers of highly radioactive spent nuclear fuel. If two or more broke, it was “impossible to estimate the scale” of the resulting disaster.

“Such crazy actions can leave the situation out of control and it will be a Fukushima or Chornobyl,” Kotin said.

Dr Mark Wenman, a nuclear expert at Imperial College London, dismissed the risk of a major incident, saying Zaporizhzhia’s reactors were relatively robust and the spent fuel well protected.

“While it may seem worrisome, and any war on a nuclear site would be illegal … the likelihood of a serious nuclear launch is still small,” he said in a statement.

“RUSSIAN ARMS WORKERS”

Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to the IAEA, said Zaporizhzhia staff were “working under Russian gun barrels.” He called for a UN-led mission to the Soviet-era plant this month. Read more

The Russian defense ministry meanwhile said the Ukrainian strikes had damaged power lines serving the plant and forced it to reduce output at two of its six reactors to “prevent outages”. Read more

A picture shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko Read more

The UN’s Guterres said IAEA staff needed access to “create conditions for stabilisation”.

“Any attack (on) a nuclear power plant is a suicidal thing,” he told a news conference in Japan, where he attended the Peace Memorial Ceremony in Hiroshima on Saturday to mark the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing.

The world’s worst civilian nuclear disaster occurred in 1986 when a reactor at the Chernobyl complex in northwestern Ukraine exploded. Immediately after the invasion on February 24 of this year, Russian troops occupied that country, withdrawing at the end of March.

Ukraine has said it is planning a major counteroffensive in the Russian-occupied south, apparently focused on the city of Kherson, west of Zaporizhzhia, and has already retaken dozens of villages.

In Washington, the Pentagon increased its military aid commitments to Ukraine, pledging $1 billion in further security assistance, including ammunition for long-range weapons. Read more

Russia’s Foreign Ministry meanwhile told the United States it was suspending inspection activities under its START nuclear arms control treaty, although it said Moscow remains committed to the treaty’s provisions.

EXPORTS OF GOODS RECEIVED

Adding weight to a rare diplomatic success since the start of the war, a deal to unblock Ukraine’s food exports and ease global shortages picked up pace as two grain ships carrying almost 59,000 tonnes of corn and soybeans sailed from Ukrainian ports of the Black Sea.

That brought the total to 12 since the first ship left a week ago. Read more

The July 22 wheat export pact, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, was further bolstered after the parties issued procedures for merchant ships carrying Ukrainian wheat, including a 10-nautical-mile military exclusion zone, according to a document by seen by Reuters. Read more

Before the invasion, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports.

Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine to liberate it from nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.

The conflict has displaced millions, killed thousands of civilians and left cities, towns and villages in ruins.

Russian forces are trying to regain full control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea in the south in 2014.

“Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting losses on the enemy and are ready for any change in the operational situation,” Ukraine’s general staff said in an operational update on Monday.

