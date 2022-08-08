France considers transporting beluga whales to sea in the Seine River





PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) – French authorities are considering whether to transport a beluga whale in the Seine River back to sea, but may also keep the animal longer in a saltwater tank to nurse it back to health, it said. a government official on Monday. . The beluga, which normally lives in Arctic or sub-Arctic waters, drifted into the Seine River last week and swam almost halfway to Paris. He is now locked in the locks of a ship and has been on vitamins and antibiotics over the weekend. “It seems possible to consider transporting the animal to sea. Previously we had ruled this out as it seemed too fragile to support this, but now vets and wildlife groups are advising us that it might be in the interest of the beluga to try this,” said the official of the L’Eure region Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up She added that an alternative would be to keep him in a saltwater tank for a while to further help him regain his health. “Our goal is to protect this animal, so we have to study how to do that and avoid mistakes. It will be difficult, but our objective is that it can reach the sea,” she added. A Beluga whale swims upstream in France’s Seine River near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Read more Drone footage showed the white whale gasping for air as it made slow circles in the lock just below the water’s surface. “Common sense would dictate that they let the animal go, but it seems to be getting weaker and weaker,” said nearby resident Marie-France Vigreux, 75. It was unclear why the whale had strayed so far from its natural habitat. In late May, a seriously ill orca swam dozens of miles up the Seine and died of natural causes after efforts to guide it back to sea failed. In September 2018, a beluga whale was spotted in the River Thames near Gravesend for several days, in what was then the most southerly sighting of a beluga on the British coast. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Reporting by Clotaire Achi; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Lisa Shumaker Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/france-mulls-transporting-beluga-whale-seine-river-back-sea-2022-08-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos