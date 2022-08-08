Blinken is in South Africa for talks on a new strategy for the regionExBulletin

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a major speech on US Africa policy, following his visit to Cambodia and a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that drew China’s ire.

LEILA FADEL:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level talks in South Africa and laying out a new strategy for US relations in the region.

A MARTINEZ:

The US is vying for influence on the continent, seeking to counter China’s involvement and shape the narrative around the war in Ukraine. Blinken’s trip follows recent visits by senior Russian and Chinese officials.

Michele Kelemen is traveling with the secretary and joins us from Pretoria.

Hi Michele.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Hi, Leila.

FADEL: So Michele, what is the secretary of state’s message there?

KELEMEN: So South Africa is kind of a key regional player. So it is fitting that he began his activity in Africa here. He is also planning this week to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. And there are some common themes in all these countries. The secretary wants to talk about food security after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He wants to talk about climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, other big problems facing the continent. And he is telling Africans that the US really wants to be a partner in dealing with all of this.

FADEL: Now, in that long list, you mentioned the war in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Minister was also in Africa. How competitive is the US with Moscow on the continent?

KELEMEN: Well, Blinken says the U.S. has interests in Africa that go beyond this geopolitical game, that this trip is not just about countering Russian or Chinese influence. But it is definitely an area of ​​concern. For example, Blinken claims that – in the region – they should not buy Russian propaganda about Ukraine. The Russians argue that US sanctions are to blame for a global food crisis. Blinken points out that it is Russia that has blockaded Ukraine’s ports and stolen Ukraine’s food supplies. And, you know, he thinks Russia only accepted a UN-brokered deal to allow some ships to leave Ukrainian ports because Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heard a lot of concern about it during his recent trip to Africa. . So Blinken wants countries in the region to really keep up that pressure on Russia.

FADEL: Now, let’s talk about China. It is a country that has invested heavily in Africa. China is in a major diplomatic spat with Washington following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. How is Blinken handling this?

KELEMEN: Yes. I mean, he’s trying to reassure the leaders that he met on this trip – he was in Asia earlier, actually – that the US is not looking for any conflict with Beijing. He believes China is using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext for a military buildup around Taiwan. He also says that China’s decision to cut off diplomatic talks with the US on key areas, including climate change, does not really punish the US, but punishes the developing world – countries like South Africa. China is the world’s largest emitter of CO2. So walking away from climate talks hurts everyone. This is the case he has made. And it’s a theme he’ll likely continue to push on this trip.

FADEL: All right. All of this sounds like concerns the US has raised for years about China’s influence in Africa.

KELEMEN: Yes. And Blinken doesn’t want African nations to feel like they are — he’s making them choose between China and the U.S. He wants to show that the U.S. can be a good partner on all the issues he’s talked about. The real question is whether the US will really invest in Africa or just pay lip service to it.

Michele Kelemen.

Thank you very much.

KELEMEN: Thank you.

