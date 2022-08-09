Kenya 2022 election: Kenyans cast ballots in a race too close to call





CNN

Kenyans are heading to the polls on Tuesday in a crucial election as outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to hand over power to a new leader.

About 22 million Kenyans are registered to vote, the country’s electoral body (IEBC) said.and polls opened from 6 am to 5 pm local time (11 pm ET Monday to 10 am ET Tuesday).

Voters across the country began queuing as early as 2 a.m. local time in some places, according to local media.

Analysts say the race is tight with none of the front-runners clearly superior to the other. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the election will go to a runoff for the first time in Kenya’s history.

According to Tuesday’s presidential election opinion pollsis considered a two-horse race between Deputy President William Ruto, 55, and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, 77.

Odinga is a businessman and politician who served as Prime Minister of Kenya for five years after a disputed December 2007 presidential election that resulted in widespread protests and violence, leaving more than 1000 people dead.

Odinga is part of Kenya’s political dynasty; his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was the first vice president of independent Kenya.

it earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in East Germany in 1970 and was once a lecturer at the University of Nairobi after studying abroad.

He is participating in the poll for the fifth and final time, he says, after failing in his four previous attempts.

Odinga has received the support of former rival President Kenyatta, who overruled his deputy Ruto for the top job.

Affectionately known as Baba by Kenyans, he has pledged to create social protection and a universal health care program called Grandmothers for poor families. Free education up to the faculty is part of his plans.

This could be Odingas year, says political reporter and analyst Moses Odhiambo.

There is a sense that whichever side the government appears to lean on wins. If you borrow from the polls, then Raila has an advantage, Odhiambo told CNN.

Odinga’s main challenger, Ruto, describes himself as the Hustler-in-Chief, citing his humble beginnings as a chicken seller, who fought his way to one of Kenya’s highest political offices.

Ruto, a former teacher who holds a PhD in Plant Ecology from the University of Nairobi, has adopted a populist man-of-the-people approach designed to capture Kenya’s biggest voting block, the youth.

And he seems to be succeeding, veteran political analyst Herman Manyora told CNN: Ruto has excited the youth almost in a euphoric sense. This can help them get out and vote.

Ruto has pledged to prioritize Kenya’s economy and the rise of ordinary citizens if elected president.

There is a world of difference between me and my competitor. I have a plan, he doesn’t, says Ruto about Odinga.

Ruto was also tried alongside Kenyatta in 2013 to the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands for alleged crimes against humanity following the 2007 election violence. However, the charges later they were thrown out.

Although the election would bring about a change of administration, the association of Ruto and Odinga with the current government does not necessarily offer a new political phenomenon, argues analyst Odhiambo.

Among front runners, people tend to balance between what is perceived as continuity and freshness within a continuum, Odhiambo said.

Ruto is the deputy president and part of the current government. There is a perception that Odinga could be an extension of the current president because of the support the president has given him.

Among the key pressing issues for the electorate are myriad economic problems ranging from rising debt to high food and fuel prices and mass youth unemployment.

Parts of the country are also suffering from a debilitating drought that threatens to exacerbate growing insecurity issues.

Analyst Manyora says many Kenyans, especially the youth, are disillusioned with the government and may boycott the election.

There are things that can affect participation. One is the frustration in the country with the high cost of living, helplessness and despair among young people, unemployment, poverty levels and people who see nothing that politicians are doing for them, the analyst said.

He added that Kenya’s problems should usually prompt his countrymen to vote for the right candidates, regardless of tribe, but they are not angry enough.

One would expect that because of these problems, Kenyans would turn out in large numbers to the polls to express their anger at the high cost of living by voting out the responsible. in political action, Manyora told CNN.

Kikuyu, Luhya, Kalenjin and Luo are four of the East African countries the most populous ethnic groups.

Outgoing leader Kenyatta is among three of the four Kenyan presidents who have emerged from the dominant Kikuyu ethnic group since the country gained independence in 1963.

The problem in this country is that tribal considerations supersede everything else. Most of the votes cast would be based on tribe; very few votes will come from critical voters, analyst Manyora said.

Ruto is from the Kalenjin tribe and Odinga is from the Luo ethnic group.

Both men criss-crossed the country before ending campaigns at the weekend and sought support from those outside their strongholds.

Both candidates also selected their candidates from the Kikuyu, one of the largest voting blocs in Kenya, also known as the Mount Kenya region.

Ruto is running alongside first-term MP Rigathi Gachagua while Odinga is on the ballot with former justice minister and one-time presidential aspirant Martha Karua.

Karua will become Kenya’s first female vice president if elected. Analyst Odhiambo says Odinga’s choice of running mate has excited women in Kenya.

There is a growing wave of support around women’s leadership, which has been accelerated by Odinga’s choice of Martha as his running mate, he said.

Women represent 49% of registered voters in Kenya, according to in the election commission of the country.

Only the Kikuyu and Kalenjin tribes have produced the country’s presidents, and this is the first election where none of the leading candidates is a Kikuyu.

No candidate from the Luo tribe has won the presidential election.