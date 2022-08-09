International
EU mediators deliver final text in attempt to revive Iran nuclear deal
EU officials brokering talks between the US and Iran aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have presented the final text of a deal they hope will convince Tehran to sign.
The latest round of negotiations, which began in Vienna last week, bore the hallmarks of a last-ditch effort to secure a deal between the Islamic republic and the Biden administration after 15 months of indirect talks brokered by the EU.
Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said on Monday: What can be negotiated has been negotiated and is now in a final text.
However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph is a political decision that must be made in the capitals, Borrell wrote on Twitter. If these answers are positive, then we can sign this agreement.
Diplomats and analysts have said for weeks that with many of the details of a deal hammered out, it is up to Tehran and Washington to make the political decisions about whether to sign.
The two capitals blame each other for the deadlock and entered the talks downplaying any expectations of a breakthrough.
The Iranian delegation would return to Tehran for consultations, the country’s state media said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a telephone conversation with Borrell on Monday evening that any final agreement must fulfill the rights and interests of the Iranian nation and guarantee the lasting and effective lifting of sanctions.
Another Iranian foreign ministry official told local news agencies that relative progress had been made in the talks, but they added that the Islamic Republic had serious concerns about the US’s failure to fulfill its commitments.
Under the deal, reached in 2015, Iran agreed to strict limits on its nuclear activity in exchange for the lifting of many US sanctions.
The nuclear crisis was triggered when then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the deal in 2018 and imposed waves of crippling sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by increasing its nuclear activity and is now enriching uranium near weapons grade.
President Joe Biden said the US would rejoin the deal if Iran agreed to return to compliance, but Tehran has insisted it first needs assurances from Washington that no future administration will be able to withdraw unilateral from the agreement.
Experts said it was virtually impossible for the US to provide such guarantees. Tehran has also demanded that Washington drop a terrorist designation on Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, something Biden has publicly rejected.
The talks have been further complicated by Iran’s insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN watchdog, launch a long-running investigation into past nuclear activity at three undeclared sites.
Borrell said negotiators used the Vienna talks to fix and address a handful of issues in a text he presented last month.
Western diplomats said the sides were close to finalizing a deal at the last talks in Vienna five months ago. But Washington and Tehran have been unable to resolve outstanding issues as concerns have grown that the process is headed for collapse.
Analysts said neither side wanted to be blamed for the failure of the talks, while both must consider the reactions of their domestic constituencies. But Iran’s expanded nuclear activity means the uneasy gap is ultimately unsustainable.
It’s definitely one step forward, one step back, said Ali Vaez, Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group. On the one hand, they have made progress on the IRGC [Revolutionary Guards]- related sanctions and also on the issue of guarantees. But they were absolutely unable to resolve disputes over the safeguards investigation at the three undeclared sites in Iran.
This is now the obstacle that prevents the deal from being finalised, so in many ways we are back to March when we had a single obstacle to a deal.
