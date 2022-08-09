Spain restricts the use of air conditioning in public places | Smart news





Spain announced last week that public places such as shopping malls, theaters, train stations and airports must set air conditioners at or above 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) starting Tuesday, and private homes are recommended but not required to do so. same thing. The move is one of several aimed at reducing the use of energy, and particularly Russian oil and gas, reports The Guardians Sam Jones. According to CBS News. Last week, the official state gazette stated that the decree provides a series of measures to save energy and use it more efficiently, which are urgent and necessary when it comes to reducing energy consumption in general, and reducing our dependence on non-Spanish energy. economy, for Guardian. The measures come amid a particularly hot European summer that has boosted energy demands, it notes thresholds Jennifer Pattison Tuohy. During a heat wave in July, more than 1,000 heat-related deaths were recorded in Spain and Portugal. The fires spread across Europe, leading to thousands of people who have to evacuate their homes. And temperatures in Pamplona, ​​Spain, eclipsed 108 degrees Fahrenheit. for CBS News, the latest restrictions are also in response to a recent European Union decision to reduce dependence on Russian gas. In one story for the Associated Press on July 21, Joseph Wilson wrote that in response to concerns that Russia could cut off its gas supplies to Europe this winter, the EU called for a 15 percent reduction in gas use. Spain and Portugal opposed the initiative, saying they were less dependent on Russian gas than other EU countries. Spain will aim to reduce gas use by 7 to 8 percent, according to Guardian. Russia is already reducing the flow of gas to Europe in response to sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, writes Sophia Ankel for Business Insider. Other countries across Europe have made efforts to limit fuel consumption to reduce dependence on Russian resources, according to a report last month in Guardian. Italy and Greece will similarly restrict the use of public air conditioners during the summer. Air-conditioned shops in France will have to keep their doors closed and reduce lighting. Municipal buildings in the German city of Hanover will only be heated between October and March to a maximum of 68 degrees. Spain recently announced the restrictions will remain in place until at least November 2023, for CBS News. Recommended videos

