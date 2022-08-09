International
A weekly roundup and look ahead (August 8): NPR
Halil Hamra/AP
As the week begins, here’s a roundup of key developments from the past week and a look ahead.
What to watch this week
Wednesday, of the European Union Russian ban on coal effective.
On Thursday, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Denmark are hosting the Allies for an international donor conference in Copenhagen.
What happened last week
August 1: The first shipment of Ukrainian wheat since the invasion of Russia left the port of Odesa.
Also, the USA announced an extra 550 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine, including more ammunition for US-supplied high-mobility artillery rocket systems or HIMARS, as well as howitzers. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, Washington has provided about $8.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.
August 2: Washington imposed new sanctions on Russian figures and defense and technology-related entities.
August 3: Russian airstrikes hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaivdamaging residential buildings, an industrial enterprise, a wharf, a supermarket, a pharmacy and other places, said the local governor.
August 4: A Russian court convicted the American basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges. Russia has said it is willing to discuss Griner’s release in a prisoner exchange.
Amnesty International issued a report accusing of Ukrainian army endangers civilians by deploying troops and artillery near hospitals, schools and residential buildings. Ukrainian and Western officials and analysts denounced the report and Amnesty International’s Ukraine the head of the chapter left contrary to her claims.
August 5: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, and said that Turkey will exchange part of it payment for Russian gas in rubles and expand the use of Russian payment system Mir. LEADER discussed the incentive trade, as well as the coordination of efforts in the fight against militants in Syria.
Also, Ukraine said the Russian shelling damaged structures at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantleading to the dangers of hydrogen leakage, radioactive emissions and fire. Russia said Ukraine was behind the shelling.
August 6: A foreign-flagged cargo ship entered a Ukrainian port to receive grain for the first time since the beginning of the full occupation of Russia at the end of February, said the minister of infrastructure of Ukraine.
August 7: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is no possibility of talks with Moscow if the referendums to continue on the future status of the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and warned that anyone who “helps the occupiers” to hold such a vote will be held accountable. He also said he met American actress Jessica Chastain in Kiev.
In depth
In the “grey zone” outside Kherson, Ukrainian soldiers pay a terrible price.
These Ukrainian volunteers take the remains of soldiers to return them to their families.
Ukraine’s bridal industry is alive and well, despite the war.
Amnesty International’s report criticizing Ukraine is dividing the rights group.
A young officer hopes to turn the tide of war as Ukraine battles to retake a key city.
The US has sanctioned Vladimir Putin’s long-rumoured romantic partner.
Special report
Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its ripple effects around the globe.
Early developments
You can read past recaps here. For more in-depth context and stories, you can find more of NPR’s coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR The state of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.
