Seoul floods: Record rainfall kills at least 8 in South Korean capital as water inundates buildings, submerges cars

Seoul, South Korea

CNN

–

At least eight people were killed in Seoul on Monday after record rains flooded homes, streets and subway stations in the South Korean capital, knocking out power and forcing hundreds to evacuate, authorities said. South Korea’s Interior and Security Ministry said three of those who died were trapped in a flooded semi-basement. Nine others were injured and six people remain missing, the ministry said. As of midnight Monday local time, parts of Seoul saw a total of 422 millimeters (16 inches) of rain, prompting authorities to raise the highest level 3 emergency alert. The city recorded 141.5 millimeters (5.57 inches) of rain per hour, the highest rate since authorities began keeping records. Pictures from across the city show severe flooding, with people wading through streets up to their thighs in water. Although the floodwaters had largely receded by Tuesday morning, cars and buses remained scattered across roads and sidewalks, snarling morning traffic. In some parts of Seoul, sewers backed up and sent water back up into streets and subway stations, according to Seoul Metro. A number of metro stations were closed due to flooding, with lines temporarily suspended on Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, authorities were still working to reopen the stations. Several regions south of the Han River were worst affected, including the affluent and trendy Gangnam district, where several buildings and shops were flooded and lost power. About 800 residents were evacuated to schools and gyms or voluntarily sought shelter in local community centers after flooding affected more than 741 homes and shops, according to authorities. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sent his condolences to the victims on Tuesday, saying he would conduct an on-site inspection and work to prevent further damage. He also noted the need to review the country’s disaster management system, as extreme and unpredictable weather is expected to become more common due to the climate crisis. Heavy rain is expected to continue on Tuesday, with up to 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of rain per hour in some regions, according to the country’s Meteorological Administration. Parts of Japan also saw downpours on Monday night, with some regions of Hokkaido reporting flooding but no injuries as of Tuesday. Authorities have warned of the risk of floods and landslides.

