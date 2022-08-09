Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Romain Chanson of Radio France Internationale (RFI)

(As translated.)

QUESTION:Antony Blinken, hello.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Greetings

QUESTION:Your visit to South Africa is about to end, then you will wait in the Democratic Republic of Congo and then Rwanda. You have been made aware of the United Nations report documenting the participation of Rwandan soldiers in attacks against Congolese soldiers in Congo in support of the M23 rebels in North Kivu province. Rwanda has rejected the conclusions of this report. Do you, Antony Blinken, confirm the conclusions of this United Nations report?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:I will, above all, speak to both the DRC, their leadership, and Rwanda, to try to help those who want to end the conflict, the violence, who want to improve the lives of all who lives. in Congo, eastern Congo and, above all, to support African initiatives and efforts, including efforts, including the efforts of the now outgoing President Kenyatta of Kenya, as part of a process in Nairobi, to try, precisely, to find a peaceful future in eastern Congo. I will probably have more to say after my talks with the two presidents, but, above all, for us is how we can be instrumental in avoiding not only the continuation of this violence, but also the complete escalation hers.

QUESTION:Thus, on the same radio station, RFI, Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula declared that the United States has a role to play, precisely in the resolution of this conflict. But he is also seeking sanctions from the international community. Are you ready, Antony Blinken, for sanctions or, in any case, to call on the international community for sanctions? And if not, what is the exact role that the United States can play?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:At an initial stage, it is above all the role of our diplomacy to try to support, precisely, the efforts that are already underway, including SADC, including the Nairobi Initiative, and try to see how we can support these efforts, help them and find a diplomatic solution to avoid the continuation of violence. As for what happens next, that remains to be seen, but I want to emphasize above all the role of our diplomacy to try, together with African partners, to end the conflict and in a sustainable way, because this is a recurring crisis and I think we need to find a solution that is really sustainable.

QUESTION:Thus, during this press conference with the minister of international relations of South Africa, the question of the lack of consistency of the United States, able to condemn and seek sanctions during some conflicts and to remain silent in others, was raised. Is that so? Specifically, do the cases of Congo and Rwanda illustrate the double standard of the United States?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:I think you should look at each challenge in its specific details. We are trying to use, according to the challenge, the tools that we consider the most appropriate, the most effective. Things are never the same in one case or another, but really, we should try to stay true to our principles and stay true to the goals we have. It is about trying to achieve peace where there is conflict, avoiding conflict where there is peace.

QUESTION:Antony Blinken, you are going to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Isn’t the resolution of the conflict between the two countries simply a matter, precisely, of directly asking President Paul Kagame to stop supporting the M23?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:In any case, I think that any kind of support for armed groups, whatever they may be, should be stopped. This is not a way to advance peace, security and stability, on the contrary. And so, in any case, we will talk about it with the president.

QUESTION:In Rwanda, it is an American resident who is being detained. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. This is Paul Rusesabagina. He is known as the inspiration for the film Hotel Rwanda but also for the opponent of President Paul Kagame. Will you seek his release?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Yes. However, unfortunately, in quite a number of countries around the world, there are US citizens and US residents who are unjustly detained. For me, this is a priority, wherever that is, to try to work for their return home to the United States.

QUESTION:Your trip to Africa is taking place after that of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Does the United States fear losing its influence on the African continent?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:I am not here because there is competition with someone else. This is not a trip, not just a trip or an American engagement in Africa because of another country. But, on the contrary, because the future of the world will be determined in a very important way in Africa. Between now and 2050, one in four citizens of this planet will be African, between now and 2025, 50 percent of the African population will be 25 years old or younger. So it is the future, specifically which is being set in Africa. And so what we’re doing here, we’re creating partnerships, we’re trying to work together on challenges that have a real impact on the lives of our fellow citizens, whether it’s the challenge of COVID, whether it’s the climate, whether it’s the impact of new technologies on the lives of our citizens. And so, for us, it is not at all a question of imposing a choice, but rather of offering a choice to countries in Africa. And we have a very positive agenda for this future. I had an opportunity here in South Africa to talk a little more about our strategy for Africa and I will talk more about it during my subsequent trips in the future.

QUESTION:This is a trip during which the war in Ukraine has been discussed a lot. You are in a country that exactly refuses to talk about an invasion. Have you had this frank discussion with Naledi Pandor, the minister of international relations of South Africa? Have you tried moving the lines?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:We often talk about it. This is not the first time, but I think we are together on the most important principles. What is happening in Ukraine is not only an aggression against the Ukrainian people, it is an aggression against the principles that underpin the international system, which are the basis of the United Nations Charter, which is very important to South Africa. as well as countries across Africa. The idea that one country does not have the right to change another country’s borders through the use of force, the idea that one country does not have the right to occupy another country’s territory, this is something that resonates in Africa, given the history of Africa.

This imperialist aggression of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine is something related to the history of many countries in Africa. Moreover, there are consequences in Africa and around the world, especially around food, where there was already a worldwide crisis, because of the climate, and after COVID, and now with the conflict. Given the fact that Russian aggression in Ukraine has worsened the food crisis, it is being felt here in Africa. In my opinion, it is up to us to show exactly everything we are doing to face the crisis together with African countries, namely very large amounts of humanitarian aid since the Russian aggression, amounting to 6 billion dollars almost since February, but above . all, an investment in the agricultural future of Africa, to ensure self-sufficiency in production, so that, if in the future Africa has to face another crisis, it can overcome it more easily.

QUESTION:Antony Blinken, there’s been the issue of a bill that was voted on in the United States House of Representatives that would compel or compel, I may be wrong, your department to come up with a strategy against, quote, [malicious] EVENTS [and influence] e [Russia] in Africa. This bill was strongly criticized by Naledi Pandor, who said it was insulting and insulting. What would this law look like if it were actually passed? How would it be implemented?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:I don’t want to get into a hypothetical discussion about a bill that may or may not be updated. But as far as we are concerned, as I just said, our engagement in Africa is not because another country is engaging here; because it is in our deep interest to have a partnership with Africa for the future, because Africa represents the future. And, for us, there is no challenge that has an impact on the lives of our citizens, be it COVID, be it climate, be it new technologies, which do not require cooperation between countries. We cannot face these challenges alone. There is a greater need than ever to find tools and models of collaboration. This is true all over the world, this is true in Africa. So for us, it’s not a question of competition with another country in Africa, it’s a question of a common future to be built, which will benefit the American people and I think the African people as well.

QUESTION:It has been seven years since relations with South Africa were renewed in this way, so said the minister of international relations. Did the African policy of the previous administration, the offensive statements of Donald Trump, really hurt you, your administration, in your efforts to re-strengthen ties on the African continent?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:I am focused on the present, on the future. The past doesn’t matter. What is important is what we are doing today, what we will do together tomorrow. Today, in South Africa, we had the resumption of the Strategic Dialogue, very important because it focuses on topics that will have a real impact on the lives of South Africans and Americans as well. Questions about health care, climate, infrastructure investment, general investment. So for us, it is today, tomorrow is; yesterday has passed.

QUESTION:One last word, Antony Blinken. The Kenyan people will vote to elect a new president. Is this an election that the United States is particularly chasing?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:We are following closely, like everyone in Africa and around the world. So far, I think things are looking pretty positive. We will have free elections, with great participation. This is what the world expects, this is what Africa expects from these elections. We will see and watch things closely.

QUESTION:Antony Blinken, thank you.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Thanks, it was a pleasure talking to you.