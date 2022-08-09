Kenya election: Voters head to polls in tight election





Comment on this story COMMENTARY NAIROBI Kenyans are heading to the polls on Tuesday in a hotly contested presidential election, pitting two of the country’s most prominent politicians against each other. Former prime minister Raila Odinga, 77, who is making his fifth bid for the country’s top job, says he wants to root out corruption, send money to Kenya’s poorest and implement reforms to address rising food and fuel prices in this East Africa. the nation. The veteran left-leaning opposition leader has the support of term-limited President Uhuru Kenyatta, a former opponent with whom he formed an alliance in 2018. Deputy President William Ruto, 55, argues that he will better represent poor Kenyans with a bottom-up economic model aimed at small businesses and tackling unemployment, often describing how he became successful only after working as a chicken farmer in his youth. Ruto, who publicly clashed with Kenyatta during their second term in government, has tried to frame the election as a competition between mobsters like him and dynasties like the Kenyattas and Odingas. Kenya’s Raila Odinga and William Ruto are in a tight race ahead of the August 9 presidential election. (Video: The Washington Post) Analysts predict that the election could be one of the closest in recent history. A runoff vote will be triggered if neither candidate achieves a 50 percent majority, which could depend on the success of a third candidate, George Wajackoyah, whose platform is built around legalizing medical marijuana. While some of Wajackoyahs ideas are seen as outlandish, including exporting hyena testicles, the reggae-loving professor has gained passionate fans. The winner of Tuesday’s election will have to go to the seats massive debt, rising inflation, a drought in the north that has left millions hungry and rising youth unemployment. Many voters are disillusioned, unsure whether Odinga or Ruto will bring about change. Politicians are all the same, said Mark Otieno, 27, who was attending a Ruto rally on Saturday in Nairobi. He said he has been unemployed for four years even though he has a college degree. These people are politicians first, people after their own interests. A candidate in Kenya is sparking an African weed debate The election will be closely watched within Kenya and abroad, including in Washington. Kenya has been an important anti-terrorism ally of the United States and a source of stability in the region. The country has a long history of election-related unrest, with post-election violence in 2008 leaving more than 1,000 dead and 600,000 displaced. The most recent election, which pitted Odinga against Kenyatta in 2017, was marred by street unrest and a prolonged period of turmoil after a botched vote. Odinga challenged the results in the country’s Supreme Court and judges ordered a replay. Odinga also lost the second vote. This year, both Odinga and Ruto have publicly raised concerns with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the body charged with overseeing elections, citing issues including technical readiness and the disappearance of voters from the register. But both have also said they will accept the election results. If I lose fairly, I will be the first to admit defeat, Odinga said in an interview at his residence in Kisumu, western Kenya. But if it is not right, then I will follow the normal channels to address the issues. In recent days, both tickets have filled the stadiums with energetic fans. In Kisumu, Odinga’s hometown, his fans held a massive needle to symbolize the justice they believe Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, will bring. Karua would be the first woman to serve as Kenya’s vice president. Standing in a sea of ​​orange, the color of Odinga’s party, Daniel Liech, 68, said the former prime minister’s moment had come, after years of struggle that included serving as a political prisoner in the 1980s. This history is important, Liech said. , adding: We want to support him one last time. At a rally for Ruto in Nairobi on Saturday, fans danced to hits including his campaign anthem, Sipangwingwi, and waved signs with the vice president’s face. Some wore yellow shirts that read Freedom is Coming. Kefa Simiyu Wanyonyi, 33, who is unemployed, said he hoped that under Ruto, whom he sees as the best advocate for the youth and the poor, he would find a job. We have been rushing so long, he said, and now we have someone who says he can see us, that he can see our struggles, that he will help us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/09/kenya-election-odinga-ruto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos