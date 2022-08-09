Heavy rains have flooded South Korea’s capital, Seoul, killing at least 8 people





Comment on this story COMMENTARY Seoul At least eight people have died after record rainfall lashed South Korea on Monday and Tuesday, including in the capital, Seoul, flooding city streets and inundating subway stations. Photos and videos from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about 25 million people, showed cars half-submerged, people wading through waist-deep water and overcrowded subway stations. Eight people have lost their lives in floods, landslides and other incidents, according to the Ministry of Interior and Security. Seven other people are missing, including four in Seoul’s Seocho district, where South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lives. Yoon was being briefed on the rain and giving instructions remotely at night from his high-rise apartment, which was partially flooded at ground level, according to his office. Nothing is more precious than life and safety. The government will fully manage the heavy rain situation with the central headquarters of disaster safety measures, Yoon has written in a Facebook post on Monday. In the nearby Gangnam district, a widely shared image showed a man in a suit sitting on top of a submerged car in the upscale neighborhood. Seoul and other parts of South Korea are currently experiencing downpours. The Dorimcheon Stream in Seoul’s Gwanak District has flooded all over, just as an evacuation notice has been issued for people living nearby. Crazy scenes in many other places.pic.twitter.com/EafcXpvvBB — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) August 8, 2022 The record rainfall that had not ended by Tuesday afternoon local time was the worst in some parts of Seoul since 1904, the year officials began documenting rainfall. About 15 inches (381.5 millimeters) of rain lashed southwestern Seoul on Monday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The next day with the highest rainfall was August 2, 1920, when 14 inches (354.7 millimeters) fell in Seoul. The weather agency said an additional 12 to 14 inches of rain is expected through Thursday. On Tuesday, Yoon visited basement apartments in the Gwanak district of southern Seoul, including one where a 13-year-old and two adults had drowned. The basement houses, where many of Seoul’s poorest residents live, exist throughout the city. He noted how marginalized groups in society are even more vulnerable to disasters and called for the improvement of residential areas with poor security, according to his spokeswoman. In Seoul’s southern Dongjak district, a public worker who was cleaning up garbage died in a suspected electric shock, according to the Ministry of Interior and Security. Two people were found dead under the rubble of a bus station in the southern city of Gwangju. Blackout struck parts of the city and residents living in low-lying areas were told to evacuate. The Korea Meteorological Administration issued rainfall alerts overnight Monday in central regions, warning that some areas will see 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 millimeters) of rain per hour. It also sent heat advisories across South Korea’s eastern provinces. These intense rainfall events around the world are increasing due to human-caused climate change, scientists say. A warmer atmosphere is able to hold more moisture and produce more precipitation. Joseph Hatfield, 36, a teacher in Seoul who recorded a video of the flooding in Anyang city in Gyeonggi province, south of Seoul, told The Post that he saw many people in first-floor units trying to get water out of houses and their businesses. . Torrential rain also hit North Korea, causing extensive flooding and damage in the southern and western parts of the country. Its state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Tuesday about efforts to prevent damage to construction sites and power plants. Although state media have not reported any casualties, the country is particularly vulnerable to heavy rain due to deforestation and a lack of resources. Westfall reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/08/seoul-floods-south-korea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos