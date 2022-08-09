The RCMP says it did not use Pegasus spyware

The ethics committee launched a probe Monday into the RCMP’s use of spyware, prompted by POLITICO’s revelation in June that the police force had admitted to using spyware for covert surveillance. The RCMP has the ability to intercept text messages, emails, photos, videos and financial data from cellphones and laptops and remotely trigger a device’s camera and microphone.

In a letter to the parliamentary ethics committee, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki said spyware has been used in 32 investigations since 2017. The police force has received orders to hack 144 devices, Lucki wrote, but actually targeted 49.

But during Monday’s committee hearings, Mark Flynn, the RCMP’s assistant commissioner for national security and protective policing, painted a picture of a technological arms race that has been going on for two decades.

As encryption began to be used by targets that we had judicial authorization to intercept and were not able to listen to the audio, hear the phone calls, or see the messages that they were sending, then we developed the tool and the technique to do it. it is possible to intercept those communications, he said.

Flynn also offered a warning to members of Parliament, suggesting they are likely to be targeted by foreign actors using spyware. You have to be aware that foreign countries that are not partners will absolutely use these kinds of techniques, he said. You should be concerned and you should be aware that you are being targeted and I have very little doubt about that.

The RCMP is refusing to give the specific names of the spyware tools it uses, and some critics have raised concerns that the police force may be using Pegasus software from controversial Israeli firm NSO Group.

Last year, an international investigation revealed that Pegasus spyware licensed by governments to track criminals was also used to hack smartphones belonging to journalists and human rights activists.

In her letter, Lucki confirmed that the police force has never procured or used Pegasus or any other NSO product.

But she would not give further details, citing the possibility that criminal elements could use this sensitive information to render the tools ineffective.

The RCMP is also refusing to provide a list of warrants it has received for using spyware, but has provided a summary of the types of cases that have involved spyware since 2017. Many are related to terrorism, murder and drug trafficking. Cyber ​​crimes and breach of trust also appear on the list.

The list reveals that spyware has been used with increasing frequency over the past five years. In 2017, the software was deployed in just two investigations, while it has been used in nine investigations so far this year.

Committee chair and Conservative MP Pat Kelly said the RCMP’s general refusal to provide the information committee members had requested was troubling.

A sample order provided by the RCMP gives some sense of the restrictions a judge can place on the use of spyware. For example, it says no information will be collected from a bedroom or bathroom, nor any information that would compromise attorney-client privilege.

However, a separate technical description provided to the committee points to the scope of information that can be collected using spyware. Because the software works by storing information on the target device and then transferring it to police servers, the RCMP cannot strictly limit the data it receives.

Since direct monitoring to minimize the interception of privileged or third-party private communications is not possible, the document states.

RCMP officials who appeared before the committee emphasized that the technology is used only rarely and in the most serious cases and that the police force always obtains a warrant before using it. About one in 10 investigations where the use of spyware is considered may end up using it, said Sgt. Dave Cobey with the RCMPs technical investigative services organization.

Testifying before the committee on Monday, Canada’s privacy watchdog said the RCMP should be legally required to consult with his office about the use of potentially invasive technology, including spyware.

The police force has not yet secured the federal The privacy commissioners office with an impact assessment about its use of spyware in surveillance, despite having used the technology for several years, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne told the commission.

Dufresne said he expects a briefing from the RCMP in late August on its use of spyware to hack mobile devices.

But the years-long delay puts his office in response mode, he said. He wants the Privacy Act updated to include a requirement that all government institutions prepare impact assessments before launching programs that could affect people’s privacy.

Such a move would recognize privacy as a fundamental right, support the public interest and generate much-needed confidence in our institutions, he said.

Dufresne told the committee that his office was not aware of the RCMPs spyware program until POLITICO reached out in June, and that he has yet to receive more information from the police force.

The impact of this type of information being made public through media reports or inquiries could raise questions and could raise concerns, he said, adding that it would have been much preferable if the RCMP had submitted a privacy impact assessment in part front, before the program was launched.

Mendicino said it was unfortunate that the privacy commissioner learned of the RCMP’s use of spyware through the media, but would not say whether he would support Dufresne’s recommendation. He also would not answer questions about whether other agencies, including Canada’s spy agency (CSIS), also use spyware.

Mendicino said, however, that he would support banning the use of Pegasus technology in Canada, as the United States has done.

In documents tabled in the House of Commons in June, the RCMP said it began drafting a privacy impact assessment in 2021 and would consult with the privacy commissioner as part of that process. Dufresne said he does not know if the police force will have completed the assessment before the conference later this month.

The committee will submit a report to the House of Commons with recommendations by September 19.