The two-year anniversary of the fraudulent presidential election in Belarus on August 9, 2020





Deterioration of the human rights situation since 2020 Today is the second anniversary of the fraudulent presidential election in Belarus on August 9, 2020. I don’t remember those images; Think that all of us here do: as in the days and weeks that followed, thousands of protesters rose up against thug regime gangs in their black uniforms. Old, young, big, small, flowers in hands. – Speech of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock on the awarding of the Charlemagne International Prize Aachen to Maria Kolesnikova, Veronica Tsepkalo and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya The human rights situation in Belarus has seen a marked deterioration since August 2020. The regime under strongman Lukashenko is persecuting members of the political opposition, as well as civil society actors, with massive repression, violence and intimidation. The number of political prisoners is now over 1,200 and is increasing almost daily. These prisoners include human rights defenders, journalists, trade union activists, media professionals, lawyers and ordinary citizens who criticize the system. Since 2021, steps have been taken to destroy the structures of civil society. More than 800 charities have been forcibly disbanded or forced to close. The once diverse and independent media landscape has almost entirely disappeared. Many people in Belarus were forced to leave the country. They fled mainly to Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and Georgia to escape persecution We call for the immediate and unconditional release and rehabilitation of all political prisoners and an end to the repression. The authorities in Belarus must engage in a genuine and comprehensive dialogue with all elements of society, leading to free and fair elections under international observation and in accordance with international standards. – Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of European Union on the second anniversary of the rigged presidential election, August 9, 2022 Lukashenko’s regime gave Belarus territory for the occupation of Ukraine and full political and logistical support. The regime is now also persecuting Belarusians who oppose the war. Documentation mechanism In March 2021, to counter state tyranny in Belarus, the Federal Government together with Denmark, the United Kingdom and international partners initiated a mechanism to document serious human rights violations in Belarus. The aim is to enable the investigation and prosecution of such cases in the future. platforms documents human rights crimes by talking to victims of torture and other serious human rights violations. He archives this evidence and processes it in such a way that it can be presented in court. Action plan for civil society in Belarus The Federal Foreign Office has significantly expanded its support for civil society, which has been a central pillar of German foreign policy in Belarus for years. By doing so, we are helping to respond to the political crisis and violence in Belarus. The Action Plan for civil society in Belarus expanded existing programs and launched additional projects. Funding is the funding of the following measures, among others: promoting the independent work of the media and civil society projects, for example within the program Expanding Cooperation with Civil Society in the Eastern Partnership Countries and Russia;

support for victims of state violence;

easier access for victims of political persecution, e.g. Issuance of visas and their authorization in Germany;

support for students, including doctoral students, and researchers through the continuation of existing programs such as Phillip Schwartz Initiative;

Initiative; extension of the regular scholarship quotas of the German Academic Exchange Service ( an act ) and the establishment of the new Hilde Domin program.

