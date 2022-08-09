International
Kenya 2022 election: Kenyans cast ballots in a race too close to call
Voters across the country began queuing as early as 2 a.m. local time in some places, according to local media.
Analysts say the race is tight with none of the front-runners clearly superior to the other. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the election will go to a runoff for the first time in Kenya’s history.
Odinga is part of Kenya’s political dynasty; his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was the first vice president of independent Kenya.
He is participating in the poll for the fifth and final time, he says, after failing in his four previous attempts.
Odinga has received the support of former rival President Kenyatta, who overruled his deputy Ruto for the top job.
This could be Odinga’s year, says political reporter and analyst Moses Odhiambo.
“There is a sense that whichever side the government seems to lean on wins. If you borrow from the opinion polls, then Raila has an advantage,” Odhiambo told CNN.
Odinga’s main challenger, Ruto, describes himself as the “Hustler-in-Chief”, citing his humble beginnings as a chicken seller, who fought his way to one of Kenya’s highest political offices.
Ruto, a former teacher who holds a PhD in Plant Ecology from the University of Nairobi, has adopted a populist “man of the people” approach designed to capture Kenya’s biggest voting block – the youth.
And he seems to be succeeding, veteran political analyst Herman Manyora told CNN: “Ruto has excited young people…almost in a euphoric sense. That might help them get out and vote.”
“There is a world of difference between me and my competitor. I have a plan, he doesn’t,” Ruto says of Odinga.
Although the election would bring about a change of administration, the association of Ruto and Odinga with the current government does not necessarily offer a new political phenomenon, argues analyst Odhiambo.
“Among front runners, people tend to balance between what is perceived as continuity and freshness within a continuum,” Odhiambo said.
“Ruto is the deputy president and part of the current government. There is a perception that Odinga could be an extension of the current president because of the support the president has given him.”
What are the issues?
Among the key pressing issues for the electorate are myriad economic problems ranging from rising debt to high food and fuel prices and mass youth unemployment.
Analyst Manyora says many Kenyans, especially the youth, are disillusioned with the government and may boycott the election.
“There are things that can affect turnout. One is frustration in the country with the high cost of living, powerlessness and hopelessness among young people, unemployment, poverty levels and people who see nothing that politicians are doing for them,” he said. the analyst.
He added that Kenya’s problems should usually prompt his countrymen to vote for the right candidates, regardless of tribe, but they are not “angry enough”.
“One would expect that because of these problems, Kenyans would turn out in large numbers to the polls to express their anger at the high cost of living by voting those responsible… I don’t think Kenyans are at a point where they are angry enough to translate that anger into political action,” Manyora told CNN.
The role of ethnicity
“The problem in this country is that tribal considerations supersede everything else… Most of the votes cast would be based on tribe; very few votes will come from critical voters,” analyst Manyora said.
Ruto is from the Kalenjin tribe and Odinga is from the Luo ethnic group.
Both men criss-crossed the country before ending campaigns at the weekend and sought support from those outside their strongholds.
Both candidates also selected their candidates from the Kikuyu – one of the largest voting blocs in Kenya – also known as the Mount Kenya region.
Ruto is running alongside first-term MP Rigathi Gachagua while Odinga is on the ballot with former justice minister and one-time presidential aspirant Martha Karua.
Karua will become Kenya’s first female vice president if elected. Analyst Odhiambo says Odinga’s choice of running mate has excited women in Kenya.
“There is a growing wave of support around women’s leadership, which has been accelerated by Odinga’s choice of Martha as his running mate,” he said.
Only the Kikuyu and Kalenjin tribes have produced the country’s presidents, and this is the first election where none of the leading candidates is a Kikuyu.
No candidate from the Luo tribe has won the presidential election.
CNN’s Bethlehem Feleke and Larry Madowo contributed to this report.
