Historic rainfall turns Seoul streets into rivers and leaves 8 dead





A vehicle is submerged on a flooded road in Seoul, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Hwang Kwang-mo / AP Some of the heaviest rain in decades deluged South Korea’s capital region, turning Seoul’s streets into car-clogged rivers and sending flooding into subway stations. At least eight people were killed, some drowning in their homes, and seven others went missing as more rain was forecast. Abandoned cars and buses were strewn across streets as the water receded Tuesday as workers cleared uprooted trees, mud and debris with excavators and blocked roads and broken pavement. Landslide warnings have been issued in nearly 50 cities and towns, while 160 hiking trails in Seoul and the mountainous Gangwon province have been closed. “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue for days…we must maintain our sense of vigilance and respond with all-out efforts,” President Yoon Suk Yeol said at the government’s emergency headquarters. He directed officials’ attention to areas vulnerable to landslides or flooding and to reduce the risks of roads and buildings already damaged to prevent more deaths. Most Seoul subway services returned to normal operation, but dozens of routes were closed due to safety concerns. The military was prepared to deploy troops to help with recovery efforts if requested by cities or regional governments, Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Hong-sik said. The rain started Monday morning and intensified into the evening. By nightfall, people were wading through high water on streets in Gangnam, one of Seoul’s busiest business and entertainment districts, where cars and buses were stuck in the brown muddy waters. Commuters were evacuated as water cascaded down the steps of Isu subway station like a waterfall. In the nearby city of Seongnam, a rain-weakened hill collapsed onto a university football field. Rescue workers were unable to reach three people, two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, who called for help before drowning in a basement house in southern Seoul’s Gwanak district on Monday night. Another woman drowned in her home in the nearby Dongjak neighborhood, where a public worker died while clearing fallen trees, likely from electrocution. Choi Seon-yeong, an official from the Dongjak district district office, said it was not immediately clear whether the water was electrified due to a faulty power source or the device the man was using. Three people were found dead in landslide debris and a collapsed bus station in the nearby cities of Gwangju and Hwaseong. A damaged vehicle stands on a road after driving through heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Ahn Young-joon / AP Four people went missing in southern Seoul’s Seocho district, which is also home to the private residence of Yoon, who, according to his office, spent hours on the phone getting updates and issuing instructions overnight after rain flooded some of the streets near him. – Building complex. Nearly 800 buildings in Seoul and surrounding cities were damaged while at least 790 people were forced to evacuate their homes, the Ministry of Interior and Security said. The country’s weather agency maintained a heavy rain warning for the Seoul metropolitan area and surrounding regions on Tuesday and said rainfall could reach 5 to 10 centimeters per hour (2 to 4 inches) in some areas. He said about 10 to 35 centimeters (4 to 14 inches) of more rain was expected across the capital region by Thursday. More than 43 centimeters (17 inches) of rain was measured in Seoul’s hardest-hit Dongjak district from Monday to midday on Tuesday. Hourly rainfall in that area exceeded 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) at one point Monday night, the highest hourly rainfall recorded in Seoul since 1942. Rainstorms also hit North Korea, where authorities issued heavy rain warnings for southern and western parts of the country. The North’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper described the rain as potentially “catastrophic” and called for measures to protect farmland and prevent flooding in the Taedong River, which flows through the capital, Pyongyang. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

