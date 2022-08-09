Promoting accountability on the second anniversary of fraudulent elections in Belarus





On the second anniversary of the presidential election in Belarus, we congratulate the Belarusian people who turned out in record numbers to cast their votes, exercise their rights and determine their future. When it became clear that the election had been stolen by the Lukashenka regime, the Belarusian people bravely took to the streets, with reports of hundreds of thousands of people gathering to peacefully demand free and fair elections and a democratic transition. The Belarusian people have demonstrated extraordinary resilience in supporting the pro-democracy movement for two years at great personal sacrifice. These calls for democracy have been voiced by Belarusians in exile abroad, over 1,200 political prisoners unjustly detained within the country, and countless ordinary Belarusian citizens. Their peaceful calls for democracy have been met with unprecedented brutal force and a consolidated crackdown by the Lukashenka regime. In response to regime abuses and in support of the Belarusian people, we have taken numerous steps over the past two years, including expanding sanctions authorities and taking significant sanctions action. against the Belarusian regime for its undemocratic and destabilizing behavior and human rights violations, among others. Today we are announcing steps to impose visa restrictions on 100 regime officials and their associates for their involvement in undermining or damaging democratic institutions or obstructing the transition to democracy in Belarus, pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 8015. These individuals include those who hold high positions in the President’s Administration, the Ministry of the Interior, the State Security Committee (KGB), the Central Election Commission, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Central Office of the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Transport and Post-Telecommunications, the Main Directorate for War against Organized Crime and Corruption (GUBOPiK), National State Television and Radio Company Belteleradio, Second National Television Station and Air Force and Air Defense. They also include members of Parliament, district judges, security officials, members of executive committees and administrators of state universities. Individuals subject to disclosure have been implicated in torture; violent arrests of peaceful protesters; raids on the homes and offices of journalists, members of the opposition and activists; forced confessions; electoral fraud; politically motivated convictions of political prisoners; expelling students for participating in peaceful protests; the adoption of legislation affecting the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms; and acts of transnational oppression. Since the fraudulent 2020 election, the State Department has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on a total of 297 individuals under PP8015 for undermining democracy in Belarus. Additionally, the Department of State is announcing the appointments pursuant to section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022, of MikalaiKarpiankou, Deputy Secretary of the Interior and Commander of the Corps of the Interior, and DzmitriyBalaba, Commander of the Police Special Task Force (OMON) of the Executive Committee of Internal Affairs of the city of Minsk, for involvement in serious violations of human rights, namely in the arbitrary detention of peaceful protesters. Balaba and Karpiankou played an important role in the repression surrounding the fraudulent presidential election of 9 August 2020, in which thousands were violently arrested and subjected to abuses for exercising human rights and fundamental freedoms, including peaceful protests. Today’s action expands existing restrictions on Karpiankou and Balabato to include visa restrictions against members of their immediate family, including Karpiankous wife Irina and adult son Igor, and Balabaswife Tatyana and adult sons Artem and Maksim, making them ineligible for entry into the United States. The United States stands with the people of Belarus as they pursue a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous future. We will continue to promote accountability for human rights abuses by Lukashenko’s regimes and support international efforts to document abuses and hold perpetrators accountable.

