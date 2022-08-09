The world had one of the three warmest Julys on record” – World

It was one of three warmest Julys The world had its third warmest July on record, with prolonged and intense heatwaves affecting parts of Europe. Antarctic sea ice was the lowest for July on record, according to the European Copernicus Climate Change Service.

July 2022 was drier than average for most of Europe, with record low rainfall broken in some places, hitting local economies, agriculture and increasing the risk of wildfires. This extremely hot and dry weather continues in August.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is implemented by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), publishes monthly climate bulletins that report on observed changes in global surface air temperature, sea ice cover and hydrological variables. WMO uses data from ECMWF and other internationally recognized data sets for its reports on the state of the global climate.

Surface air temperature July 2022:

Globally, July 2022 was one of the three warmest Julys on record, close to 0.4°C above the 1991-2020 reference period, slightly cooler than July 2019 and slightly warmer than July 2016. This despite Weak La Niña, which aims to have a cooling effect. Northern Hemisphere land masses saw mostly above-average temperatures.

Temperatures above 40°C were recorded in parts of Portugal, Spain, France and the United Kingdom, which exceeded 40°C for the first time. The Iberian Peninsula saw an unusually high number of days with maximum temperatures above 35°C, underscoring the longevity of hot temperatures in this region. The Spanish national meteorological service, AEMET, said July was the hottest month ever recorded, and the heat wave was the most intense and longest (July 9 to 26) on record.

The United States had its third warmest July on record. In general, temperatures were above average and/or record warm across nearly the entire Lower 48, with Texas having the warmest July, May-July AND April-July in registration. According to US National Centers for Environmental Information.

In a press conference on July 18, Secretary General of WMO Prof. Petteri Taalas said that “this kind of heat is the new normal.” Heat waves in Europe will become more frequent, more intense and last longer. By 2050, around half of the European population could be exposed to high or very high risk of summer heat stress, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In the southern hemisphere, temperatures above average were recorded in South Central America and southern Africa. The North Pacific and the ocean adjacent to the Antarctic Peninsula saw above-average temperatures. There were below-average temperatures across the western Indian Ocean, from the Horn of Africa to southern India, much of central Asia, as well as much of Australia, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Hydrological conditions:

July 2022 was drier than average for much of Europe, with local low rainfall records broken in the west and drought in some parts of the south-west and south-east. These conditions affected the local economy and facilitated the spread and intensification of fires. France had its driest July on record, with an 85% rainfall deficit nationally. according to Meteo France.

At European level, Copernicus said rainfall, soil moisture and relative humidity were all consistently below average from the Iberian Peninsula across the continent to the Black Sea, including the UK and Ireland and southern Scandinavia, and parts of Russia Western and Caucasus. France and parts of the UK experienced the driest July based on local rainfall data. continues, heavy drought conditionssupported by the lack of rainfall and heat waves in recent months are influencing agriculture and energy management in many areas, including Po Valley, in the north of Italy. In some locations, including Spain, GreeceAND Czech Republicdry conditions facilitated the spread and intensification of fires.

It was also drier than average across much of North America. In the US, historic flooding (parts of Missouri and Kentucky) weathered increasing heat and drought. As of August 2 US Drought Monitoring Report, 51.4 percent of the contiguous US was in drought. Severe to exceptional drought was widespread from the Great Basin to the Pacific Coast and across parts of the central and southern Plains. The fire season appeared to be winding down across Alaska, but is still going strong across the western and southern plains. In all 50 states, more than 5.7 million acres burned from Jan. 1 to July 31 — nearly 1.5 times the average for this time of year, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Information.

Wetter-than-average conditions were particularly evident in eastern Russia, northern China and a large wet belt stretching from East Africa across Asia to northwest India, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. It was also wetter than average across much of Scandinavia, Iceland and regions of central and eastern Europe. Despite average rainfall, Türkiye experienced wetter soils, the legacy of June wetter than average conditions.

,Sea ice:

Antarctic sea ice extent hit record low for July in the 44-year satellite data record averaged 15.3 million km2, 1.1 million km2 (7%) below the 1991-2020 average for July and well below the previous July low. The July 2022 low continues a streak of well-below average volumes observed since February 2022 – including a record low for the month of June. However, it is worth noting that Antarctic sea ice extent was above average in July 2021, which highlights the large interannual variability that has often characterized Antarctic sea ice throughout the satellite era, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Arctic sea ice extent was 4% below average, ranking 12th lowest for July in the satellite record, well above the first July lows in 2019–2021.

European heat and drought continue in August

July’s temperature and rainfall trends continue into August, at least in parts of Europe, as a strong high pressure system settles close to the UK. The United Kingdom’s Met Office on August 9 issued a Amber Extreme heat warning, with temperatures expected to rise during the week in southern England. However, the temperatures are not expected to be like this extremes like those of July when new national records were set.

Meteo-France says temperatures in southern France are 3-5°C above normal for this time of year.

One of the WMO’s regional climate monitoring centres, operated by the Deutscher Wetterdienst, issued an updated climate watch on August 8, intended to guide the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services that are responsible for issuing warnings and alerts. The drought guidance note says there will be below normal rainfall in western and central Europe, Italy, the Balkan Peninsula and western Turkey in the next two weeks, with absolute weekly rainfall totals of less than 10mm in most parts. except in brief cases. storms. He said that the probability for this development in Western and Central Europe is over 80-90% for the first week and over 70-80% for the second week. “Precipitation deficits will cause or worsen drought conditions with the risk of low water levels and wildfires,” the DWD said.