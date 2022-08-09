She is at Brown. Her hearts still in Kabul.

An unexpected void appeared: the university as a temporary shelter. In 2018, Arien Mack, then a professor of psychology at the New School for Social Research in New York, founded the New Exile University Consortium, a group of nearly 60 universities around the world that agreed to host displaced researchers. where they lived were in danger. The goal, Mack explained to me, was to create a sense of community for persecuted academics so that their exile would not become a second exile on the campus itself. After the Taliban returned to power, Mack was contacted by someone from a member university who had heard about the Afghan women from Ahmad and wanted to know if the consortium could help place them in schools. The plight of AUW women exposed a gap in the system: Women were too old to be placed in public schools, but they were too young to be considered researchers or professors, the kinds of figures the Consortium focused on. New University in Exile. . This was the first time we got into the rescue business, so to speak, says Mack. So we expanded our mission.

Not long after the women arrived at Fort McCoy, the consortium contacted two Brown University associate professors, Jay Rowan and Asabe Poloma: Would Brown be able to take some of the women this fall? We didn’t know much about the Asian University for Women at the time, Poloma, the Browns’ associate for global engagement, told me, but the philosophy behind the liberal arts curriculum really resonated with us. Similar conversations were taking place elsewhere, with different schools interested in different trends. Cornell, for example, preferred students who could work in various labs there, both in the hard sciences and in other disciplines, and adjust to life in the U.S. before seeking admission to Cornell, as Nishi Dhupa, associate professor of Cornells for international relations. , set it. The University of North Texas had a specialized English training program for younger women who were still fluent in English. Brown was interested in students who demonstrated a strong academic record and intellectual curiosity. Ahmed asked his three-person administrative staff at AUW to put together portfolios for each of the women that included brief biographies and their transcripts.

Whenever a school verbally agreed to admit one of the women, Charles Hallab, an attorney and founder of the Washington consulting firm Barrington Global, who was providing pro bono assistance, worked on memorandums of understanding stating that the woman would be welcomed as a graduate. . earning the student for the duration of an undergraduate degree, or in some cases a postgraduate degree a condition that some of the schools would end up agreeing to. Some universities, like Arizona State, signed immediately; others, like Brown, were reluctant to commit to anything binding. The priority was to make sure these girls had the best human shot to succeed, Hallab told me. At the very least, the MOU created a moral obligation to commit to them.

At Fort McCoy, Hashim had heard rumors that she and her group would transfer to American universities, but she was skeptical that would happen. I was worried that schools wouldn’t trust Afghan girls, she says. (Some of the women declined to continue their studies, choosing to find work instead.) But, in fact, 10 universities were interested in accepting them: Arizona State, Brown, Cornell, Delaware, DePaul, Georgia State, North Texas, Suffolk, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and West Virginia. Some of them offered immediate admission, while others required more extensive applications. In November, Hashimi, to her surprise, received an email from Brown asking her to write separate essays about her personal history, her academic interests, and her goals and dreams. She didn’t have a computer, so she composed her essays on her cell phone. After that, she says, she checked her email every second.

AUW women’s admissions arrived in December. Fourteen women ended up at Brown; nine at Cornell; 67 in the state of Arizona; 15 at the University of Delaware. All would be on full scholarships, covered by donations raised by the universities; AUW estimated the total need would be $32 million. Each school had a different arrangement: At Arizona State University, women were invited to enroll for up to eight semesters; some who already had credits from AUW entered as juniors or seniors. DePauls 10 students were invited to stay until they completed their undergraduate degrees, as long as they did not interrupt their studies and completed their degrees in five years.

Other schools offered a more precarious arrangement: At Cornell, women were allowed in as visiting interns for the school year; at Brown, 14 women were considered special non-degree students for the 2021-2022 academic year. No one was sure what would happen after May.