



According to World Meteorological Organization (WMO), temperatures were close to 0.4 above the 1991–2020 average over most of Europe, with southwestern and western Europe being the regions most above average, due to a intense heat wave around mid-July. This is despite the La Nia event that was meant to have a cooling impact, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis explained. We saw this in some places, but not globally, she added, noting that it was one of the three warmest [Julys] on record, slightly cooler than July 2019, warmer 2016 – but the difference is too close to call. Record temperatures Portugal, western France and Ireland broke records, while England reached 40 readings for the first time. All-time national records for maximum daily temperatures were also broken in Wales and Scotland. Spain also had its hottest month on record in July, with a national average temperature of 25.6C with a heatwave from July 8 to 26 that was the most intense and longest on record. Using data from the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, The UN weather agency confirmed that Europe had its sixth warmest July. The heat traveled further north and east bringing very high temperatures to other places, including Germany and parts of Scandinavia, with local July and all-time records broken in some places in Sweden. Temperature anomalies At the same time, from the Horn of Africa to southern India and much of Central Asia to much of Australia experienced below-average temperatures. WMO Surface air temperature. He also dominated a strip of territory that stretched from Iceland, across Scandinavia through the Baltic countries, to the Caspian Sea. In addition, temperatures were generally below average in Georgia and most of Turkey. Shrinking polar ice July also had the lowest Antarctic sea ice on record, a full seven percent below average. Arctic sea ice was four percent below average, ranking 12th lowest for July, according to satellite data. The WMO quoted the Copernicus Climate Change Service as saying the Arctic sea ice concentration was the lowest for July in the satellite record, which began in 1979, and the sea ice there was the 12th lowest ever. Glaciers have seen brutal, brutal summers, Ms. None continued. We started with some snow on the glaciers in the Alps, reported by the meteorological services, and now back-to-back heat waves – this is bad news for the glaciers in Europe. However, the picture for Greenland’s glaciers is more mixed, as there has been no relentless heat. WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said that the country’s economy is expected to grow by 10 percent in the next five years. a press conference on July 18, this kind of heat is the new normal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/08/1124242

