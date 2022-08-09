Crimea: Explosions in area of ​​Russian air base kill at least one





Footage from the scene showed large plumes of smoke rising into the air. Russia’s defense ministry said the blasts were caused by detonated aviation munitions, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported.

“Around 3:20 p.m., several aviation munitions exploded on the territory of the Saki airport near the Novofedorivka settlement,” the ministry said in a statement, according to RIA Novosti.

Earlier on Tuesday, Konstantin Skorupsky, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Crimea, said that five people were injured after the explosions. It is not clear if the person who died was among the injured previously reported.

Ambulance crews and an air ambulance were sent to the scene of the blasts, according to the health ministry.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and considers Crimea part of its territory. Kyiv and its allies do not recognize the annexation and consider the peninsula Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation. Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the Crimea region, confirmed that several explosions had occurred near the village of Novofedorivka. In a statement posted on his Telegram channel later in the afternoon, Kryuchkov said about 30 people living nearby were evacuated from their homes after the explosions and that an air cordon had been set up around the perimeter of the airfield. Separately, Sergey Aksenov, head of the so-called Republic of Crimea, said “I went to the scene in the village of Novofedorivka, Saki district. The circumstances are being clarified.” He said there was “a scattering of fragments” at the scene and that emergency crews were working on the scene. “Measures were taken to establish a cordon in an area of ​​5 kilometers: fences, traffic police teams and foot patrols to prevent injuries to local residents,” he added. From the Ukrainian side there was no word about any possible attack in the area. Ukraine is not known to have struck the territory of Crimea since the beginning of the Russian occupation. The explosions came just hours after the Ukrainian military carried out what appeared to be its deepest assault yet on the Russian-occupied regions of southern Ukraine near the Crimean peninsula. Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson Civil-Military Administration, said on Ukrainian television on Tuesday, “This morning there was good news, there was a very powerful explosion in the Henichesk region.” Henichesk is in the southern Kherson region and about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the nearest Ukrainian front line. Khlan suggested that the target had been on the railway between Henichesk and Melitopol. “We are still waiting for the official confirmation of our Armed Forces from the General Staff, but it is very good news. The explosion was heard for 1.5-2 hours at this railway station that connects Crimea and Melitopol”, he said. Creation of a land corridor Connecting Crimea to Russia through the occupied areas in southern and eastern Ukraine was one of the goals of the Russian invasion. Moscow said in June that it had achieved that goal and that the Russian military had “repaired” 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) of train tracks and opened roads to allow “full traffic” between Russia’s eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia. forces from Ukraine in 2014. Water supplies through the North Crimean Canal, a lifeline for Crimea, had also resumed, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

