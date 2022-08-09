US-Democratic Republic of Congo Relations





Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he will meet with government leaders and representatives of civil society to discuss the broad partnership on issues including regional security, respect for human rights, preservation of the environment, climate. change and bilateral trade and investment. US relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are deep and longstanding. The United States immediately established diplomatic relations with the DRC in 1960, following its independence from Belgium.

In April 2019, following President Tshisekedis’ visit to Washington, the United States and the DRC launched the Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity, a joint commitment that reflects closer US-DRC relations and a public commitment to work together in the areas of common interest, including strengthening democratic institutions, improving respect for human rights, ending impunity, promoting peace in eastern DRC, and attracting US trade and investment. In February 2021, given the joint US and DRC focus on climate change, a fifth P was added – Environmental Protection.

Under President Tshisekedi, the United States has a steadfast partner in advancing our shared global priorities, including combating the climate crisis, countering illicit trafficking, responding to multiple security and humanitarian crises, promoting respect for democracy, and human rights, securing supply chains of critical minerals. necessary for the global transition to cleaner forms of energy and for mitigating transnational organized crime.

We welcome the Congolese governments’ renewed pledges to deliver on long-promised reforms and root out widespread corruption, which is a fundamental driver of instability.

The US and DRC held the first bilateral human rights dialogue in June 2021 to discuss challenges related to freedom of expression, human trafficking and allegations of abuses by security forces. In recognition of the country’s positive steps to improve democratic practices and good governance, the DRC joined the Summit for Democracy in December 2021. We support Congolese governments’ efforts to consolidate these achievements to promote respect for human rights and the rule of law. the law.

We appreciate the Congolese governments’ co-sponsorship of a resolution on minerals and metals management at the February 2022 UN Environment Assembly and look forward to working with the DRC on its implementation.

The United States supports the DRC government’s decision to review mining contracts and greater accountability in the sector. We encourage the DRC to continue cooperation and work on fiscal transparency, labor rights and respect for environmental, social and governance standards for the mining sector. The United States is providing more than $30 million in aid to help the DRC promote responsible and sustainable mining practices.

We applaud President Tshisekedis’ commitment to protect the Congo Basin Forest and ensure that the DRC is a country with a solution to the climate crisis. We welcome the DRC leadership to organize Pre-COP27 in Kinshasa. We value our cooperation to protect our common home.

We appreciate the regional leadership of President Tshisekedis. As President of the African Union last year, and through leadership in other regional organizations, he has demonstrated visionary leadership for the continent.

The United States and the DRC enjoy a strong, long-standing relationship and trust in global health, particularly in the fight against Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreaks, which created a strong foundation for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the support of the US government through USAID and the CDC, the DRC has contained six EVD outbreaks in the past four years, declaring the most recent outbreak this past July. These US contributions to the EVD response were a natural extension of our longstanding support for Congolese health systems.

The United States has provided more than $1.7 billion in health aid to the DRC over the past 20 years. The DRC is also a US partner country with intensive support for global health security, serving as a platform for collaboration on zoonotic diseases, workforce development, laboratory systems and more.

The United States supports the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), which plays a critical role in protecting civilians, providing humanitarian assistance, and supporting the Government of the DRC in its stabilization and consolidation efforts. of peace.

The United States is providing $23.75 million in support of DRC elections, including strengthening transparency and election administration, improving civic and voter education, empowering the population (including women and youth) to participate meaningfully in elections and to help marginalized communities to understand and access political processes. In July, USAID and the state announced $2 million and $1 million, respectively, to fund international and local election observation. This commitment shows our desire to see free and fair elections in 2023 with transparent and inclusive electoral processes. In August, USAID provided an additional $10 million to promote peaceful political participation and transparency in the 2023 elections. This new funding will expand current programming in hard-to-reach areas where the risk of alienation or disenfranchisement population rights and triggering or exacerbating violent conflict is higher during the 2023 election cycle.

The DRC is one of eight new target countries where Feed the Future will help develop the DRC’s food and agricultural systems.

Working with Congress, the United States plans to invest $37 million in development assistance in the DRC to expand access to trash and promote its more efficient use in light of rising costs, expanding access to social safety nets and strengthening nutrition programming, especially for children under five.

The State Department has committed an additional $6 million to assist the DRC in improving its criminal justice system, tackling corruption, and combating the trafficking of mineral resources and wildlife.

On July 13-14 in Kinshasa, the Rule of Law Initiative of the American Bar Association, a partner of the State Department, hosted a symposium attended by the Minister of the Interior, highlighting the success of a program funded by the United States in partnership closely with Congolese stakeholders to support vital early warning systems for vulnerable communities in five eastern provinces, an initiative made more vital as MONUSCO continues to scale back.

