Biden will ratify the bids of Finland and Sweden for NATO membership

[ This feed is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if the video above doesn’t play at that time.]

WASHINGTONPresident Joe Biden will sign ratification documents on Tuesday, bringing Finland and Sweden one step closer to joining the NATO alliance.

Last week, the Senate voted 95 to 1 to ratify the entry of Finland and Sweden into the world’s most powerful military alliance.

In May, the two countries began the formal process of applying to NATO against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Moscow, long wary of NATO expansion, has opposed plans by both countries to join the alliance.

Both Finland and Sweden already meet many of the requirements to be NATO members. Some of the requirements include having a functioning democratic political system, a willingness to provide economic transparency and the ability to make military contributions to NATO missions.

Biden welcomed leaders from both countries to the White House in May and pledged to work with the Senate, which needed to sign off on US bids by NATO and the alliance’s 29 other members to fast-track Sweden. and Finland in the group.

At the time Biden, flanked by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, said the two countries would “make NATO stronger.” He called their moves to join the pact a “victory for democracy.”