HUB INTERNATIONAL CONSULTING SERVICES BOLSTERS ATTENDANCE PLAN WITH ADDITIONAL BILL MCCLAIN IN ILLINOIS





CHICAGO, August 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HUB International Limited (Hub), the global full-service insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it was a financial advisor Bill McClainPresident of WT McClain & Associates, Ltd., and purchased his book of business. Based on Wilmette, Illinois, Bill McClain has been involved in the financial services industry for nearly 30 years helping a variety of clients understand their investment objectives and manage risk. McClain’s expertise ranges from employee education and investment due diligence/asset allocation to vendor reviews/cost management and investment fiduciary liability management. This move continues to expand the RPW Hub by adding talent and resources to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates loyalty risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. Certain investment advisory affiliates registered with the RPW Hub provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately 142 billion dollars. About Hub Pension and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (“RPW”) provides institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Hub employees offer securities through partner broker-dealers that are not affiliated with Hub. Hub employees provide advisory services through affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisory Services, LLC, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub. Learn more about Retirement and Private Wealth Hub. AboutHub’sM&A activities

HubInternationalLimited is committed to grow organically and through acquisitions to expand geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on HubM&Aexperience, visit WeAreHub.com . About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a global full-service brokerage and financial services firm offering risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, The Hub’s extensive network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and seamless protection, so customers are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com. CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected] SOURCE Hub International Limited

