Raging fire consumes fourth tank at Cuban oil depotExBulletin

Ismael Francisco/AP

Ismael Francisco/AP HAVANA Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday, as a raging fire consumed critical fuel supplies on an island facing a growing energy crisis. Firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela helped battle the blaze in Matanzas province with boats, planes and helicopters as they sprayed foam on containers, a first for crews since high temperatures had prevented them from doing so earlier. Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel said crews have taken control of the area where the fire is burning and are taking further steps to put it out. “They are not easy tasks,” he said. “It is an intense and complex incident.” The fire at the supertanker base in Matanzas has killed at least one person and injured 125 others, while another 14 firefighters are still missing. It also forced officials to evacuate more than 4,900 people and shut down a key power plant on Monday after it ran out of water, prompting fears of additional outages. The injured were mainly treated for burns and smoke inhalation. More than 20 remain hospitalized, with five of them in critical condition. “This situation has worried us a lot at the moment because there are problems with the electricity, with the environment, with the people who still live here,” said Adneris Daz, a 22-year-old cafe owner. The eight-tank plant plays a crucial role in Cuba’s electricity system: it operates a vast oil pipeline that receives Cuban crude oil that is then sent to power plants that produce electricity. It also serves as an unloading and transportation center for imported crude oil, oil and diesel. The facility caught fire late Friday after lightning struck one of its tanks, causing several explosions as it spread over the weekend. The first tank was at 50% capacity and contained nearly 883,000 cubic feet (25,000 cubic meters) of fuel. The second tank was full. Officials have not yet provided a damage estimate. The fire comes just days after the government announced planned shutdowns for the capital Havana amid a hot summer. “The economic effects are clear,” said Tahimi Snchez, a 48-year-old cafe owner. They are there, we will notice them and see them, but we have faith and we will come out of all this well.

