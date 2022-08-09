Religious orders demand international intervention in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CNS) — Religious orders working in Haiti have called on the international community to intervene directly to address the reign of terror of armed gangs that they describe as “evil, terrifying and unacceptable “.

The same gangs are responsible for nearly four kidnappings a day in 2022 and violence that killed more than 200 and forced 3,000 from their homes in July alone.

In an August 4 open letter to Najat Maalla M’jid, the UN special rapporteur on violence against children, the Religious Justice Coalition – made up of 20 religious orders – urged the international community to “respond swiftly and in effectively against the atrocities taking place in Haiti.”

In a testimony document released by the coalition, Passionist Father Rick Frechette, a doctor in Port-au-Prince, said “99% of the people on the street want a foreign military force to save them.” He described the situation on the streets of Port-au-Prince as “Somalia-type battles”.

The coalition’s letter noted that “the state of Haiti has failed in its sovereign obligation to protect the population.” He cited a July 29 statement from the Haitian bishops’ conference that said state authority must be restored and that the government must take immediate action to “disarm the gangs, allow the police to deal with violent crime and create a climate of calm and tranquility and trust.” The bishops’ message did not call the international community to action.

The calls from bishops and believers came after a month of violence in Port-au-Prince, in which a 10-day battle between two armed gangs in the populous Cit Soleil neighborhood killed 209 people and forced 3,000 from their homes. On July 24, a police inspector was killed in front of the congregation during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in Croix-des-Bouquets, bringing the number of officers killed in 2022 to more than 30.

On July 27, the Catholic cathedral in Port-au-Prince was set on fire during a turf war between two gangs; Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it caused major damage.

The gangs were also responsible for arson attacks on courts in Port-au-Prince and Croix-des-Bouquets; files and evidence were burned.

Father Frechette said he had spent the last two weeks “in my belly at Cit Soleil and in the burning cathedral.”

“It is clear that there is no state,” he wrote. The priest said there is a “civil war in the guise of gang wars” and wrote that gangs are “sponsored by politicians, the government and other actors”.

The Religion Justice Coalition described the UN Security Council’s unanimous July 16 vote to extend the mandate of a small UN political mission in the country as “nothing close to what Haiti needs from the UN to to enhance the protection of the lives and human rights of Haitians”. He called a vote to ban small arms sales to Haiti “inadequate.”

The coalition’s calls were echoed in an August 6 editorial in The Washington Post that called for “muscular international intervention” and condemned the “Haiti-led solution” as a chimera.

The situation has affected the activities of religious orders in Haiti. The Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, working near Croix-des-Bouquets, reported that, because of the violence, they lost $250,000 in funding for new projects that would have protected women and children and reduced child trafficking; investors considered the situation too risky.

“When you leave your home, you take your life in your hands and carry a coffin on your shoulders,” said one team member, when describing the state of constant fear for their lives.

Croix-des-Bouquets is the area where 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in 2021 and held for two months by the notorious Mawozo gang.

The Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth reported that the principal of the school run by the order was recently kidnapped by a gang. The principal, known as Pastor Cesar, was released when one of the kidnappers, a former student at the school, recognized him and told others that the pastor does a lot of good in the community. The pastor, who lives in Croix-des-Bouquets, is worried he will be kidnapped again.

The same school offers a free medical clinic for children and local residents, but the doctor no longer comes to the school because he is afraid of being kidnapped and held for ransom. The doctor now sees patients on Zoom when there is electricity, and the resident nurse on school property dispenses prescribed medication.

“Almost all Haitians are wondering why the international community is not coming to their aid,” the Religious Justice Coalition wrote in the open letter. “We ask you to listen to the cry of the people of Haiti,” says the testimony sent by some religious working in that country.