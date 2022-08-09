Indigenous women work to preserve traditional knowledge celebrated on International Day

His appeal comes in a MeSSAge to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, observed annually on August 9.

This year the focus is on the role that local women have in preserving and passing on traditional knowledge.

Champions of culture

Indigenous women are knowledge holders of traditional food and medicine systems. They are champions of indigenous languages ​​and cultures. They protect the environment and the rights of indigenous peoplesaid Mr. Guterres.

To build an equitable and sustainable future that leaves no one behind, we must amplify the voices of Indigenous women.

Traditional indigenous knowledge can provide solutions to many shared global challenges, the UN chief said, recalling his recent visit to Suriname, where he learned how communities are protecting the rainforest and its rich biodiversity.

Mr. Guterres urged countries to implement this benchmark UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and to promote traditional indigenous knowledge for the benefit of all.





WFP/Nelson Pacheco Agronomist Deborah Suc, a member of the Poqomchi community, works for the World Food Program (WFP) in Guatemala.

We are the same

In connection with the International Day, the World Food Program (WFP) it was highlighting the contributions of some of its staff who are from indigenous communities.

Deborah Suc, an agronomist in Guatemala, is the first woman from the Poqomchi ethnic group to graduate from university.

Ms. Suc works as a WFP field technician in the municipality of San Cristbal, which is located in the department of Alta Verapaz in north-central Guatemala.

It supports the implementation of resilience activities in Poqomchi and Q’eqchi’ indigenous communities towards reducing poverty and hunger. Her work includes organizing workshops, leading meetings or visiting families in their homes.

When the women see me driving and I come out wearing my suit, they are surprised and say: We knew you spoke poqomch, but we didn’t know you were one of us. I tell them this we are the same and she we can all do different things.

The way Ms. Suc is treated at San Cristbal is light years away from her experience at university, where some people would make rude jokes at her expense.

Pride and Prejudice

Unfortunately, the discrimination didn’t end when she got her master’s degree.

When I go to some places in my costume, they look at me with disdainful expressions. On one occasion, while I was waiting to open a workshop in a government institution related to education, a person approached me to give me dirty dishes because he thought i was the cleaning person. He was very surprised when he found out that I would be facilitating the workshop, she recalls.

I used to be very affected by the way I was seen, but now I don’t take the time to pay attention to it because I feel very proud of who I amof the mother and father I have, of the person I am now.





WFP/Nelson Pacheco Guatemala. WFP Staff Deborah Suc International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

Respect for everyone

Ms. Suc had always worked outside her municipality, but now that she is back in San Cristbal she said it is a pleasure to work for my people. She is also proud to be an inspiration to her community.

Nothing makes me happier than knowing that I can inspire other people and say, look, if we didn’t have the opportunity to study, now with these trainings you will have other skills, you will learn other things, she said.

WFP asked Ms. Suc what she would like her colleagues to learn on International Day.

She said she wanted them to know that indigenous peoples have principles and values, and that they have great respect for nature, which in turn means respect for people.

I would like them to learn that we have a lot of respect for the value of the word, we have a lot of cultural values ​​and we are people who like to move forward, she replied.

In addition, many of the negative things that are said about indigenous peoples are not true. The thing is, we didn’t have the opportunitiesbut when we had them, we were able to do many things.