ABAG welcomes visitors to LABACE

AIN contributing editor Solange Galante sat down with Flvio Pres, director general of the Brazilian Business Aviation Association ABAG, on the eve of the Latin American Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (LABACE) in São Paulo, Brazil, to learn how the association has prepared for the return of the event and the prospects for business aviation in Brazil.

LABACE returns on August 9 after three years without holding the fair due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During these more than a thousand days that have passed since the 2019 edition, what has ABAG prepared for this restart edition?

We have prepared a super event to mark this occasion. We have a business aviation market that is experiencing a good moment all over the world and it is no different here in Brazil, where we have business aviation aircraft movement numbers for 2022 already well above 2019. The fleet of segment is also growing rapidly, and maintenance providers are reporting a significant increase in the number of aircraft serviced, another indication of the sector’s dynamism.

How will Congonhas Airport handle the 2022 event?

This year we will have a better distribution of space and a better flow of people moving through the static exhibition and indoor exhibition areas. We are a business event and the priority is meeting people, space for exchange of ideas, conversations and negotiations.

What were the figures from LABACE in 2019, and what are the goals for 2022?

Labace 2019 hosted 12,700 visitors, with 50 aircraft on display and more than 140 brands, including major players in the global aviation industry such as Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream, Helibras, Leonardo, Lder Aviao and TAM Aviaao Executiva.

We have very high expectations from manufacturers and other companies in the sector about generating business this year. We hope that LABACE 2022 will be bigger than 2019, both because of the heating up of the market and because of the new arrivals in this sector. For this edition we already have 74 confirmed exhibitors, 95 brands, among others companies such as Embraer, Dassault, Boeing, TAM Aviaao Executiva.

What are the highlights of this year’s event?

The highlights will be the aircraft that will be brought by several manufacturers, the innovative products that will be introduced to the market and, of course, new niches [for Brazil] such as aircraft separation.

What is the importance of LABACE in Brazilian executive aviation, with economic problems, inflation and concerns still existing about Covid-19 and other diseases in Brazil and in the world?

Business aviation is the engine of the economy, as it takes the entrepreneur all over Brazil, especially in places where it is not possible to arrive with the regular air network. Just think that we have more than 5,500 cities throughout Brazil and commercial aviation only connects more than 160 of them. Without business aviation, it would not be possible to reach these regions quickly and safely.

Is the war in Ukraine affecting general aviation in Brazil?

Brazil is connected to the world and, of course, is affected by war. Fuel prices are rising all over the world and this is hurting business aviation as well as the global aviation industry, especially in supply chains.

Talk about the important role of general aviation over the past two years when commercial aviation was at a standstill due to the pandemic.

With the decline of the commercial air network, the importance of general aviation became apparent to all of Brazil. People began to choose private transportation for travel for work, leisure, or to respond to an emergency. In addition, it was general aviation that provided the transport of the sick, carried oxygen to states farthest from treatment centers, and transported vaccines and medical equipment to farthest places to ensure the immunization and safety of all.

Do you believe that the use of general aviation not only to transport medical supplies and health professionals, but also so that entrepreneurs and executives from different segments can still do business, may have helped change the better perception of people about its importance?

Unfortunately, there is a distorted view of the importance of general aviation due to the fact that the segment is little known. There is some bias in treating private and corporate aviation as “luxury” and “excess”. The term “private jets” is commonly used by the press in a pejorative and wrong way. More than 95 percent of the Brazilian fleet consists of small airplanes and helicopters, with prices sometimes lower than those of automobiles and leisure boats.

But these aircraft fulfill important functions not only to complement the service provided by major airlines, but also, as stated above, to act in health support functions, in support of essential government activities, in the services of specialized air, in public safety and firefighting activities, in civil protection, in supporting and monitoring the health of indigenous and small community locations, and in urgent and urgent air ambulance transport, where every minute counts. In large companies, there is a clear recognition of the use of the aircraft as a work tool and as a lever for their businesses, insofar as it enables transport with speed, safety and privacy. ABAG still has a big challenge in properly communicating this issue. It is essential that the press is aware of this little-publicized side of our activities.