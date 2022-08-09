Forensic Medicine and Justice Center’s Global Internship Provides ROTC Cadets with Real-Life CSI Experiences | FIU news





A click of the camera shutter captures the details of a fingerprint left behind. An unknown substance is placed in a handheld ramen spectrometer for on-site analysis. For two weeks each year, an elite cadre of ROTC cadets participate in selective Biometrics and Forensic Practice held at FIU Global Forensic Medicine and Justice Center (GFJC) office in Largo, Florida. Dressed in their army fatigues, the 12 cadets are taught the difference between real CSI and fauxrensics seen on TV. Jacqueline Knotts, an Army ROTC MS4 cadet from the University of Tampa chose this course over an internship at JAG. “It’s an area I’m really passionate about, and I wanted to take the opportunity to learn from those with years of experience in a multitude of fields to expand my knowledge,” Knotts said. She also hopes the internship will not only prepare her for her crime scene class this fall, but as a military intelligence officer or military police officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. During the internship, cadets are taught how to properly document, collect and analyze evidence, following the process from the crime scene to the laboratory. Jillian Murphy, battalion commander for FIU ROTC and graduate student at the University of Miami, plans to apply these new and unknown skills to her future military career. “I would like to become a military intelligence officer and work my way up to become a public affairs officer. A better understanding of what it takes to be on the scene and analyze intelligence will allow me to communicate with the military on missions and with the public as well.” Two other cadets from FIU Army ROTC are also on this year’s list. FIU is home to one of the largest ROTC programs in the country. GFJC has offered this unique and sought-after internship since 2009 at no cost to cadets and their command. “Teaching our military’s future leaders these mission-critical skills prepares them to uphold their oath to defend the constitution against foreign and domestic enemies,” said Harley Prado, ROTC practice coordinator. Prado spent more than two decades in the military, training special operations forces (SOF) in the same cadet exploitation analysis experience during practice. “When I started my military career, these handheld and portable field tools were not available to us. Now, these cadets can start their careers not only knowing circle they but knowing like to use them. This sets them up for success on the next mission,” added Prado. As of 2016, the internship roster has had more female than male cadets, reflecting the gender dynamic in civilian forensic science and crime scene investigation positions. Cadet Murphy develops a latent print during a practical exercise. “It’s fantastic to see more women taking part and learning these advanced skills since then [the military] it’s a male-dominated career path,” Murphy explained. “What I’ve learned so far is that if you’re willing to work hard, your gender doesn’t have to get in the way of achieving your goals. Seeing more women in leadership is great, but what really matters is the outcome of great leaders for the Army, regardless of gender, which I think many women are capable of achieving.” – By Michelle Chernicoff

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2022/its-elementary,-my-dear-cadet-the-rotc-internship-inside-the-real-csi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos