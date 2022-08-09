International
The longtime watchdog says the RCMP’s use of spyware came as a surprise
A House committee launched a study this week into the RCMP’s use of spyware, prompted by POLITICO’s revelation in June that the police force had admitted to using spyware to hack mobile devices. The RCMP has the ability to intercept text messages, emails, photos, videos, financial data and other information from cellphones and laptops, and remotely trigger a device’s camera and microphone.
Documents submitted to the committee by the RCMP say the force has used spyware to infiltrate 49 devices as part of 32 investigations since 2017. The investigations involved serious crimes, including terrorism, murder and drug trafficking.
However, on Monday, an RCMP official told the committee that the police force has been using similar technology since 2002. Mark Flynn, the RCMP’s assistant commissioner for national security and protective policing, suggested that the use of intrusive technology to surveillance has gradually evolved. as coded communication became more widespread, making traditional eavesdropping less useful.
Therrien said he recognizes that encryption is a challenge for law enforcement and there may be compelling reasons to use spyware in certain investigations. But he disagreed with the RCMP’s characterization of spyware as just another necessary tool.
There is no doubt that this particular tool is extremely intrusive. It’s more intrusive than traditional wiretapping tools, he said. It is placed on the individual’s digital device and the police have access to everything on that phone.
The RCMP has previously spoken publicly about the challenges of encryption. In 2016, the police force provided two media an inside look at 10 active investigations said they were being hindered by encryption. But at the time, the RCMP said nothing about already having tools available to bypass the encryption.
The police force says spyware is used only in the most serious cases, often involving national security and organized crime, and only with judicial authorization.
Therrien said he has no reason to doubt the force’s claims. I don’t think the RCMP is a rogue institution, he said. I do not proceed from the premise that the RCMP wishes to disobey these terms and conditions.
However, he agreed with the recommendation of current privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne, who appeared before the committee on Monday, that government institutions should be legally required to submit privacy impact assessments to his office before launching new programs. that may affect people’s privacy. If you want more transparency, make it a legal requirement, he said.
In documents tabled in the House of Commons in June, the RCMP said it only began drafting a privacy impact assessment in 2021, despite the fact that the spyware had already been in use for years. On Monday, Dufresne confirmed that he had not yet received any information from the police force about the spyware, although he expects a briefing later this month.
Therrien also echoed a warning offered to lawmakers yesterday by Flynn, who said foreign agents were likely to target them using spyware. There are a number of countries around the world that are not democratic, do not care much about the rule of law, and it is entirely possible for other countries to intercept the communications of foreign nationals, including Canadians, for their own purposes, he said. the commission. According to the RCMP, it’s a fact.
Although Therrien acknowledged that the RCMP may have valid reasons to use spyware in certain cases, he said there should be laws governing the sale, import and export of such technology. He also suggested that its use should be banned outside of law enforcement. “I can’t see any compelling reason why anyone in the private sector should be able to use this technology,” he said.
On Monday, the RCMP confirmed it does not use the controversial Pegasus spyware from Israeli firm NSO Group. But the force has refused to say who supplies the technology it uses.
