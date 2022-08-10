International
Ancient recipes for bronze objects deciphered by researchers
An analysis of a 2,300-year-old text and coins has helped researchers decipher ancient recipes for bronze, including two linguistically elusive ingredients.
The Kao Gong Ji, the oldest known technical encyclopedia, was written around 300 BC and is part of a larger text called the Rites of Zhou. The ancient text includes six chemical formulas for alloying bronze and lists items such as swords, bells, axes, knives, and mirrors, as well as how to make them.
For the past 100 years, researchers have struggled to translate two of the main ingredients, which are listed as jinand xi. Experts believed that these words translated to copper and tin, which are key components in the bronze production process. When researchers tried to recreate the recipes, however, the resulting metal did not match the composition of the ancient Chinese artifacts.
Now, two researchers believe they have pinpointed the true meaning of the mystery ingredients. Diary Antiquity published their findings on Tuesday.
The discovery allows for a better understanding of ancient bronze production and opens new questions about when this process began, given that large-scale bronze production occurred long before the six recipes were shared at Kao Gong Ji, said study co-author Ruiliang Liu, curator. of the early China collection in the British Museum in London.
In modern Chinese, jin means gold. But the ancient meaning of the word could be copper, copper alloy or even just metal, so it has been difficult to determine the specific ingredients.
These recipes were used in the largest bronze industry in Eurasia during this period, Liu said in a statement. For more than a hundred years, attempts have been made to reconstruct these processes, but they have failed.
Liu and lead study author Mark Pollard analyzed the chemical composition of Chinese coins minted around the time the Kao Gong Ji was written. Pollard is Edward Hall Professor of Archaeological Science at the University of Oxford and director of the Research Laboratory for Archeology and Art History.
Previously, scholars had thought that the coins were made by diluting copper with tin and lead.
The analysis showed that the chemical composition of the coins was the result of mixing two pre-prepared metal alloys, one of copper, tin and lead and the other of copper and lead.
The two researchers concluded that jin and xi were likely premixed metal alloys.
For the first time in more than 100 years of scholarship, we have produced a workable explanation of how to interpret the recipes for making bronze objects in early China given in (Kao Gong Ji), Pollard said in a statement.
The findings have shown that ancient Chinese bronze production relied on combining alloys rather than pure metals and that metalworking was more complex than previously thought.
It shows the production of precast alloys as an additional step in the production process of copper alloy objects in early China, Liu said. This represents an additional but previously unknown layer in China’s metal production and supply network.
Archaeologically, this extra step would have remained invisible if not for chemical analysis, the researchers said.
“Understanding the practice of alloying is essential for us to understand the exquisite bronze ritual vessels as well as the basic mass production in Shang and Zhou societies,” Liu said.
Using this type of analysis could help researchers decipher other texts about ancient metallurgy from different cultures and regions in the future, the researchers said.
