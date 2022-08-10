Bluesky International Responds to Growing Demand for Geospatial Data | News of the Week Geo





Although Bluesky is a region-specific company, the trend is global.

In a field like lidar and other aerial mapping, it’s not just having the best technology that separates the leading companies in the industry. As the landscape is constantly changing, those willing to adapt to the sea changes they see around them will be able to stay one step ahead and continue to make their mark. One such example in the map world is Bluesky Internationalwho last year saw a growing demand in their market and responded by buying one Leica CityMapper-2. Fast forward a little over a calendar year, and they are once again seeing an increase in demand for their software. Bluesky International is an aerial surveying company based outside of the United Kingdom and operating within the United Kingdom, as well as the Republic of Ireland. They have also branched out to offer services in Northeastern United States after acquisition of Col-East in 2017. Founded in 2003, Bluesky provides a range of survey, geographic and CAD data, including aerial photography, maps and lidar data. They offer a variety of different options to their customers, including but not limited to the aforementioned aerial photography, thermal imaging, lidar elevation data, 3D city models, and an Air Quality Mapper that quantifies of nitrogen dioxide in an area. According to a blog on their websitethe company is seeing a “huge increase in demand for same-day delivery [of] geospatial data.” They point to a wide variety of industries that have accessed their aerial photography and 3D elevation data, as well as other map layers, including the architecture industry, construction, agriculture, land management and planning, and utilities. . The company notices downloads from them Mapshop has grown by a third over the past year, which they say has been driven by the rise of remote working as well as an increased focus on environmental analysis in recent years. This follows what other market trackers have also noted, as the geospatial data space in general has seen tremendous growth in recent years and figures to continue along the way moving forward as well. A recent study shows that the global geospatial market is estimated to be worth $1.44 trillion by 2030. In Europe alone, the market is estimated to be $155 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.61%. While Bluesky only covers specific areas for their users in the UK, Ireland and the North East United States, they are certainly seeing this increase in demand play out in their market as the only commercial aerial mapping company to have full imagery coverage high resolution and elevation data of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. They’ve seen growth particularly in Ireland, where Ralph Coleman, director of sales at Bluesky, notes that they’ve seen an increase in Irish data downloads of nearly 90 percent compared to 2021. Coleman also echoes the point that the lock-in and demand for remote access to this data drove much of the growth in their business, noting that, “being able to remotely experience an environment and make decisions based on geography accurate and up-to-date intelligence, from your desk, be it in the office or at the kitchen table, is now the new norm and we expect demand to continue to grow.” Few would disagree with the latter statement about growth in this space, and companies like Bluesky that recognize the opportunity and are ready for it will be the ones to benefit the most.

