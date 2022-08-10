International
Critical Computer Engineers for Network Security | FIU news
With the Internet of Things, handheld devices, and remote work options — the future will be even more technology-filled than before. At the same time, the need for professionals who can provide seamless and secure experiences will be even greater, explains Alexander Perez-Pons, associate professor at Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
“It will be wonderful, one day, when we have autonomous vehicles. They will communicate with each other and with various centralized locations. The infrastructure that supports this will need protection,” he illustrates as an example. “This is also the case with drones. Soon, Amazon will use drones to make package deliveries to your home. Again, they will communicate with a network, so protecting the infrastructure with network security will be important in the future with the growth we see.”
According to Perez-Pons, the best path to being in demand and fully capable of handling the growth of technology is to pursue a computer engineering degree that provides graduates with the tools to address network security from both hardware and software considerations. In the following Q&A, Perez-Pons offers his take on why MS in Computer Engineering: Network Security degree is so valuable.
Network Security and Computer Engineering—What’s the Connection?
Computer engineering is at the crossroads between hardware and software, and network security is supported by both. You must understand hardware and programming, both hardware and software. There are a host of skills you possess with computer engineering that help you gain this understanding. It is a combination of these items that are relied upon to create and build network security solutions.
What is the role of computer engineers in network security?
A strong computer engineering background provides the ability to find solutions when it comes to network security. For example, you need to be able to analyze malware. This means that you need to understand computer programs and software in order to understand and support the forensic process. With forensics, you need to understand how the devices – the hardware – work and how these devices provide access to the information contained in them, in addition to how these devices communicate, end-to-end.
You need to understand the software involved, how the devices interface, and how they run on different platforms or endpoints. Things like encryption algorithms provide security for data and transmission when you have data in transition and, again, that’s the software side.
What is the value in getting an MS degree in computer engineering with a network security specialization?
Many of the skill sets you gain with computer engineering, software and hardware knowledge, are compatible with the network security courses that are part of our computer engineering program.
Understanding hardware includes how devices are configured, how they are integrated into a network, and how they are integrated and function to support each other. Computer engineering provides the fundamental and tangible skills you will need to be able to map those skills to aspects of network security.
The advantage of having a computer engineering degree is that you know that a graduate will have the software and hardware skills in addition to the network security part. Computer engineering is a technical degree, which means you have the technical skills to build an organization’s network security infrastructure.
The Master of Science in Computer Engineering: Network Security Track is a technical degree in computer engineering that provides students with the tools to understand the hardware, software, and communication skills—the hard technical skills required related to network security.
How has today’s computer engineering adapted and changed according to needs?
There is an explosion of growth with embedded devices. There are more devices communicating and more Internet of Things devices, so now we know we have a different infrastructure. We also have 5G now coming online in areas for better communication between devices. This acceleration is creating different types of abuse cases that will exist in different applications. So networking is essential, especially with telecommuting and working from home across cities and countries. There are different infrastructures to consider. We have to defend those points. We need to make sure we protect those networks.
The exponential growth we’ve seen means we’ll need much more network security, so network security must adapt to support the protection of these devices even further. We will have more networks in our society and more protection will be needed. Whether it’s Wi-Fi or other physical networks, they all need to be protected.
The way malware gets into a computer is through a network. The way you know certain attacks are carried out is through the network. If you don’t physically come to your environment and connect directly to your computer, hackers will be able to access your resources over the network if you don’t protect it. Networking is an essential defense tool and the tool used by many attackers to gain access to your data and resources.
If you’re trying to protect an infrastructure, it should be the network – it’s the most fundamental aspect and the core of what you need to protect, more than anything else. That’s why we chose network security as the most important specialization to look at.
Sources
2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2022/computer-engineers-crucial-to-network-security
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket South African ex-umpire Koertzen dies in car accident | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM August 10, 2022
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday August 9 August 10, 2022
- Taiwan military drills simulate response to Chinese attack – BBC News August 10, 2022
- Chromecast with Google TV review: simple yet effective August 10, 2022
- You won’t get monkeypox at MARTA in Atlanta.here is how you can August 10, 2022