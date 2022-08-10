Critical Computer Engineers for Network Security | FIU news

With the Internet of Things, handheld devices, and remote work options — the future will be even more technology-filled than before. At the same time, the need for professionals who can provide seamless and secure experiences will be even greater, explains Alexander Perez-Pons, associate professor at Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

“It will be wonderful, one day, when we have autonomous vehicles. They will communicate with each other and with various centralized locations. The infrastructure that supports this will need protection,” he illustrates as an example. “This is also the case with drones. Soon, Amazon will use drones to make package deliveries to your home. Again, they will communicate with a network, so protecting the infrastructure with network security will be important in the future with the growth we see.”

According to Perez-Pons, the best path to being in demand and fully capable of handling the growth of technology is to pursue a computer engineering degree that provides graduates with the tools to address network security from both hardware and software considerations. In the following Q&A, Perez-Pons offers his take on why MS in Computer Engineering: Network Security degree is so valuable.

Network Security and Computer Engineering—What’s the Connection?

Computer engineering is at the crossroads between hardware and software, and network security is supported by both. You must understand hardware and programming, both hardware and software. There are a host of skills you possess with computer engineering that help you gain this understanding. It is a combination of these items that are relied upon to create and build network security solutions.

What is the role of computer engineers in network security?

A strong computer engineering background provides the ability to find solutions when it comes to network security. For example, you need to be able to analyze malware. This means that you need to understand computer programs and software in order to understand and support the forensic process. With forensics, you need to understand how the devices – the hardware – work and how these devices provide access to the information contained in them, in addition to how these devices communicate, end-to-end.

You need to understand the software involved, how the devices interface, and how they run on different platforms or endpoints. Things like encryption algorithms provide security for data and transmission when you have data in transition and, again, that’s the software side.

What is the value in getting an MS degree in computer engineering with a network security specialization?

Many of the skill sets you gain with computer engineering, software and hardware knowledge, are compatible with the network security courses that are part of our computer engineering program.

Understanding hardware includes how devices are configured, how they are integrated into a network, and how they are integrated and function to support each other. Computer engineering provides the fundamental and tangible skills you will need to be able to map those skills to aspects of network security.

The advantage of having a computer engineering degree is that you know that a graduate will have the software and hardware skills in addition to the network security part. Computer engineering is a technical degree, which means you have the technical skills to build an organization’s network security infrastructure.

The Master of Science in Computer Engineering: Network Security Track is a technical degree in computer engineering that provides students with the tools to understand the hardware, software, and communication skills—the hard technical skills required related to network security.

How has today’s computer engineering adapted and changed according to needs?

There is an explosion of growth with embedded devices. There are more devices communicating and more Internet of Things devices, so now we know we have a different infrastructure. We also have 5G now coming online in areas for better communication between devices. This acceleration is creating different types of abuse cases that will exist in different applications. So networking is essential, especially with telecommuting and working from home across cities and countries. There are different infrastructures to consider. We have to defend those points. We need to make sure we protect those networks.

The exponential growth we’ve seen means we’ll need much more network security, so network security must adapt to support the protection of these devices even further. We will have more networks in our society and more protection will be needed. Whether it’s Wi-Fi or other physical networks, they all need to be protected.

The way malware gets into a computer is through a network. The way you know certain attacks are carried out is through the network. If you don’t physically come to your environment and connect directly to your computer, hackers will be able to access your resources over the network if you don’t protect it. Networking is an essential defense tool and the tool used by many attackers to gain access to your data and resources.

If you’re trying to protect an infrastructure, it should be the network – it’s the most fundamental aspect and the core of what you need to protect, more than anything else. That’s why we chose network security as the most important specialization to look at.