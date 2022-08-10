Connect with us

International

Good day, News: Portland withdraws DOJ appeal, Amnesty International shamed, and there’s a trampoline in Johnson Creek

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


ofmercuryprovides news and entertainment every day, but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, we don’t have us. Thanks for the support!

Good day, Portland! AND THE MONEY? It rained for about five minutes. World, BACK UP! Oh, has the rain stopped? THE WORLD IS HOLD. With the world in retreat, I think we should get into the news:

IN LOCAL NEWS:

If you’ve been following the city of Portland’s ongoing problems with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Portland police are out of compliance with a 2014 settlement and haven’t been in compliance for 17 months today OPB reports that city attorneys say the DOJ is misrepresenting police programs and changing its requirements.

Now for some good news: Portland’s champions of underground and cult cinema The Film Church celebrate their ninth anniversary today. It’s been nine years since you’ve been sharing introspective alien shorts and nightmarish cartoons with the city’s adoring and weird audiences.

Today in things that aren’t where they should be, there’s a trampoline at Johnson Creek. I just hope the hardworking young men who pulled it up there had quite an epic jump and that all their bones remain intact.

Author Kevin Sampsell is a familiar face at most readings of Powell’s books, but over the past seven years he has also fostered a passionate practice of media collage. Arts writer Andrew Jankowski calls his new book, which collects nearly 200 of his works, “an exhilarating feast of strange, shocking and challenging images.”

We’ve all heard that choking during sex is dangerous. But… is it really dangerous? Or just plain ole dangerous? In this week’s Savage Love, Dan brings in sex researcher Dr. Debby Herbenick to discuss her research on breathing and choking play.

IN NATIONAL / INTERNATIONAL NEWS:

US health officials plan to use a new approach to distribution of monkeypox vaccines: They will give smaller doses, which some studies suggest are practically as effective. There are some complications of the new approachThe injection method is different. Perhaps most infuriatingly, monkeypox vaccines were initially relatively abundant, but CDC documents were so very complicated that some doctors said they could only manage to give 3-4 doses a day.

For fans of big media institutions dirtyCBS News deleted a social media link in the recently released documentary, Armament of Ukraine. Not only did the documentary misreport how much aid was reaching the front lines, but that failed to consider why not all aids must go to the front line. The documentary also included an interview with now-disgraced Amnesty International adviser Donatella Rovera, who wrote a report that led to the resignation of the director of the organization’s office in Ukraine last week. In her report, Rovera claimed that the placement of soldiers and weapons by the Ukrainian army near civilians was tantamount to a war crime while completely ignoring that the Ukrainian army is trying to protect those civilians from an active occupation.

More scandalous stories, rumors are emerging from yesterday’s raid at Mar-a-Lago, including how the story was discovered in the first place:

For all the grief the internet has created, it sure has gotten in the way some incredible styles.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.portlandmercury.com/good-afternoon-news/2022/08/09/44786622/good-afternoon-news-portland-pushes-back-on-doj-complaince-amnesty-international-disgraced-and-theres-a-trampoline-in-johnson-creek

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: