Good day, News: Portland withdraws DOJ appeal, Amnesty International shamed, and there’s a trampoline in Johnson Creek

Good day, Portland! Oh, has the rain stopped? With the world in retreat, I think we should get into the news:

IN LOCAL NEWS:

If you’ve been following the city of Portland’s ongoing problems with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Portland police are out of compliance with a 2014 settlement and haven’t been in compliance for 17 months today OPB reports that city attorneys say the DOJ is misrepresenting police programs and changing its requirements.

Now for some good news: Portland’s champions of underground and cult cinema The Film Church celebrate their ninth anniversary today. It’s been nine years since you’ve been sharing introspective alien shorts and nightmarish cartoons with the city’s adoring and weird audiences.

Today in things that aren’t where they should be, there’s a trampoline at Johnson Creek. I just hope the hardworking young men who pulled it up there had quite an epic jump and that all their bones remain intact.

There is a springboard at Johnson Creek under SE McLoughlin Blvd. (OR 99E) in Portland. pic.twitter.com/zKu2dgythj Bryan Dorr (@BryanDorr) August 9, 2022

Author Kevin Sampsell is a familiar face at most readings of Powell’s books, but over the past seven years he has also fostered a passionate practice of media collage. Arts writer Andrew Jankowski calls his new book, which collects nearly 200 of his works, “an exhilarating feast of strange, shocking and challenging images.”

We’ve all heard that choking during sex is dangerous. But… is it really dangerous? Or just plain ole dangerous? In this week’s Savage Love, Dan brings in sex researcher Dr. Debby Herbenick to discuss her research on breathing and choking play.

IN NATIONAL / INTERNATIONAL NEWS:

US health officials plan to use a new approach to distribution of monkeypox vaccines: They will give smaller doses, which some studies suggest are practically as effective. There are some complications of the new approachThe injection method is different. Perhaps most infuriatingly, monkeypox vaccines were initially relatively abundant, but CDC documents were so very complicated that some doctors said they could only manage to give 3-4 doses a day.

For fans of big media institutions dirtyCBS News deleted a social media link in the recently released documentary, Armament of Ukraine. Not only did the documentary misreport how much aid was reaching the front lines, but that failed to consider why not all aids must go to the front line. The documentary also included an interview with now-disgraced Amnesty International adviser Donatella Rovera, who wrote a report that led to the resignation of the director of the organization’s office in Ukraine last week. In her report, Rovera claimed that the placement of soldiers and weapons by the Ukrainian army near civilians was tantamount to a war crime while completely ignoring that the Ukrainian army is trying to protect those civilians from an active occupation.

More scandalous stories, rumors are emerging from yesterday’s raid at Mar-a-Lago, including how the story was discovered in the first place:

Schorsch first got word of the raid from an old friend. They spent the first few minutes of the call catching up. “Then at the end, they were like ‘Yada yada yada, the FBI is raiding Mar-a-Lago.'” https://t.co/gckaOlCjFf Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) August 9, 2022

