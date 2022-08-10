International education, study abroad gets a boost at Kapiolani CC





Cape Town Community College is selected as one of the 44 colleges and universities to receive a federal grant from the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State. project, Militarism and indigenous identities in Hawaii and Okinawais funded by a two-year, $33,000 grant through the Department of State Enhance and diversify education abroad for American students ( idea ) program, and will promote study abroad and U.S. foreign policy interests through a weeklong summer institute as part of a redesigned Ethnic Studies 101 course. “I am excited that through this program, our students will have the opportunity to learn more about similar historical and contemporary issues in Okinawa and Hawaii“, said the chancellor Louise Pagotto. “It affirms our commitment to international education both through the exploration of short-term and virtual cohort-based summer exchanges and collaboration with our partner institutions in Okinawa.” This institute includes topics of environmental sustainability and economic development anchored in Hawaii and Okinawans shared experiences as an island nation with indigenous peoples living in the host communities of US military bases established during World War of secondment . While the military and tourism industry became the cornerstones of Hawaii and Okinawan economies, both depended on promoting the islands’ military and local culture and minimizing conflicts between these two groups. “This course will provide students with a holistic understanding of global and local issues across the Pacific by examining the impact of militarism and tourism on the people of both. Hawaii and Okinawa,” he said Kelly Nakamura, project director and associate professor of history. “I am excited about the opportunities our students will have to learn from subject matter experts in Okinawa and Hawaii. I hope this institute will encourage students to participate in study abroad opportunities to learn more about these critical connections.” This institute explores American and Japanese imperialism and militarism in the Pacific as a reflection of America’s Cold War public diplomacy within a liberal multicultural discourse. Okinawa and Hawaii they would be sites of America’s soft diplomacy efforts that witnessed the commercialization of indigenous peoples and cultures within tourism that masked conflicts over indigenous land, resources, and rights. “Through a national pilot program conducted by Community Colleges for International Development, Cape Town CC conducted a campus-wide baseline study in fall 2021 to better understand student mobility in study abroad and global internships and is responding to student requests for culturally relevant, engaging opportunities for students at an Indigenous-serving institution , “said Brandon Marc Higa, study abroad advisor and director of resource development. “Cape Town CC will increase the number of minority students participating in study abroad through meaningful cultural exchanges that are meaningful to their self-exploration and spark a curiosity in global careers.” Students will participate in in-person classes to learn about the similarities between Okinawan and HawaiiTheir histories as once independent kingdoms whose geopolitical importance eventually led to their role as major hosts of US military bases. Students will then participate in synchronous online sessions from scholars, authors, and community activists to learn about Okinawans’ complicated history with Japan and the U.S. military. The focus will be on gender issues and indigenous rights in the context of economic, political and social globalization trends within the Asia-Pacific region. Participation in this institute will also promote awareness of the benefits of study abroad for underrepresented populations in higher education, in support of the US Department of State and Department of Education. Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education ( PDF ). Since 2016, idea The program has awarded 145 grants to 139 institutions in 48 states and territories to establish, expand, and diversify their US study abroad programs in 71 countries in all regions of the world. — From Brandon Marc Higa and Kelli Y. Nakamura

