In Memory of: Bill Graham (1939-2022)





Chancellor of Trinity College William Graham was a widely respected lawyer, professor and politician. He left behind a legacy of exceptional leadership. The University of Toronto has lost a visionary leader and generous supporter, the Honorable William Graham (BA 1961 TRIN, LLB 1964, Hon LLD 2018), Chancellor of Trinity College. An internationally respected politician and legal mind, Bill Graham served Canada in several high-profile federal government posts before devoting his time and experience to Trinity College. Bill Grahams dedication to our country and to the University of Toronto was an inspiration, said U of T President Meric Gertler. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Bill will miss his friendship, his commitment to justice and fairness, his insight, and his leadership. On behalf of the University of Toronto community, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his wife Catherine, daughter Katy and son Patrick. An outstanding legacy of support for causes from bilingualism in contemporary international history Graham’s generosity of spirit and abundant goodwill made him a natural volunteer and philanthropist in the areas that captured his passions. Throughout Graham’s career as a lawyer, professor and politician, he made Franco-English bilingualism central to his practices and his understanding of the country. His generosity and vision will inspire and shape the views of generations of students to come. His love of French culture and dedication to Francophone Canada led to his involvement in the Alliance Française Toronto, which made Graham its president for 10 years, beginning in 1978. In recognition of this work, Graham received the most esteemed of Frances, lordre national de la Lgion dhonneur. At U of T, The Grahams donated more than $11 million to support various initiatives, including a generous gift of $5 million to Trinity College. In 2000, family and friends honored Graham’s commitment to public life by establishing the William C. Graham Chair in International Law and Development at the Law School. Most recently, Graham donated $1 million to the Lawson Center for Sustainability at Trinity College. His generosity and vision will inspire and shape the views of generations of students to come. When Trinity College and the Munk School of Global Affairs opened the Center for Contemporary International History in 2011, the Grahams were early supporters. In 2013, Trinity College renamed it the Bill Graham Center for Contemporary International History, to honor their lifetime of leadership at Trinity College. The Grahams also helped establish a new faculty position in Contemporary International History at Trinity College, in collaboration with the history department in the Faculty of Arts and Science. Chancellor Grahams lifelong commitment to Trinity College has left an indelible mark on our institution, said Mayo Moran, Provost of Trinity College. His generosity and vision, together with his commitment to advancing our understanding of international affairs and the law, will inspire and shape the views of generations of students to come. The spirit of adventure in an international youth Graham was born on March 17, 1939, in Montreal, and he enjoyed a childhood split between Toronto and Vancouver in a large family of 12 siblings. His father, Francis Graham, was a wealthy Canadian sugar baron and financier. He and the Grahams’ mother, Helen Graham (nee Bailey), moved the family to Vancouver when Graham was four years old. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Bill will miss his friendship, his commitment to justice and fairness, his insight, and his leadership. Graham grew up with regular exposure to an interesting cast of international figures, including Indian physicist Homi J. Bhabha, Group of Seven painter Lawren Harris, and musicians such as Louis Armstrong and Glenn Gould. As a student, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy through the University Naval Training Division and put his diplomatic skills to their first test as he attempted to travel from England to India in the summer of 1960, navigating a coup in Turkey and suspicious Iraqi border guards. . After completing his undergraduate degree, Graham enrolled in the Faculty of Law of the University of Ts, where he became an editor of Law Review and graduated with a gold medal in 1964. He completed a doctorate in international law at the Universite de Paris, then began an international law practice with the firm of Fasken in Toronto. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Bill will miss his friendship, his commitment to justice and fairness, his insight, and his leadership. In 1980, Graham’s sterling reputation as a litigator earned him an offer from Frank Iacobucci, then dean of the University of T’s Law School, to return to the University as a professor of international law. The subject had become extremely important to teach, and Graham distinguished himself as one of Canada’s leading practitioners. A principled public servant who helped Canada rethink its place in the world As Graham adjusted to academic life, he also began to explore public service in federal politics, becoming a Member of Parliament in 1993, a seat he held until he retired from politics in 2007. During that time, he held several posts notables, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense and briefly Leader of the Opposition and Interim Leader of the Liberal Party. As an MP, Graham was an early supporter of LGBTQ2S+ rights. He called for federal funding for HIV-AIDS and advocated banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. And in 2003, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Graham won national respect for his principled refusal to involve Canada in the US invasion of Iraq. Bill Grahams extraordinary life of public service helped Canada rethink its place in the world. Graham returned to Trinity College as Chancellor after retiring from politics in 2007, and received an honorary doctorate from U of T at the 2018 spring meeting. Bill Grahams extraordinary life of public service helped Canada rethink its place in the world, said David Palmer, vice-president of advancement of the U. As Chancellor of Trinity College, and through his philanthropic leadership with Catherine, Bill has had a profound impact in the establishment of research and teaching at Trinity College and the Faculty of Law. Thanks to Bill and Catherine’s generosity at U of T, a new generation of leaders will benefit from excellence in research and education in international history and law. 