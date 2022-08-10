GLOBAL CONNECTIONS | News Services

Leibowitz receives Fulbright Global Scholar award for virtual exchange program

East Carolina Universities Dr. Jami Leibowitz, associate director of global issuesgot one Fulbright Global Scholars Program in the USA price from American state Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. She will visit three countries in the coming semesters, developing connections and opportunities for high-impact international education through virtual exchange.

Leibowitz serves as chairman of an organization called Global Partners in Educationbased at ECU, which has more than 49 partner institutions in 31 countries.

We want to provide students both here and at our partner institutions with opportunities to build cross-cultural skills, communication and collaboration by working directly and having direct experience with international students, said Leibowitz.

By connecting virtually with students in other countries using ECU’s global classrooms, the program provides an international experience for students who may not be able to study abroad and allows them to connect with students in countries that do not have likely to study abroad destinations.

Leibowitz said the ability to collaborate with students from other cultures, building an understanding of cultural differences, is an important skill in an increasingly connected world. Many students come in as freshmen and may never have left eastern North Carolina, she said.

They don’t know what to expect and they have all these stereotypes and ideas about people from all over the world. And they come in, they’re quiet, they’re shy, they’re uncomfortable, she said. And during the semester, they just flourish.

They are interested and curious about the people on the other side and it extends beyond just the people they work with. It really helps them prepare whether they stay in Greenville, or move to New York, or live in Shanghai. They need those skills because they will be working with different people, even in their own neighborhoods.

Through her work with virtual exchange programs around the world, she realized that there were some regions and groups that were underrepresented. Through the US Fulbright Global Scholars Program, she will visit host institutions in three countries Indonesia, Namibia and Kazakhstan spending two months in each country to help them build capacity for virtual exchange.

This fall, the shell will be at Universitas Airlangga in Surabaya, Indonesia.

I will work with Ewa Silvers class in history, Leibowitz said. Shell will be the instructor here and I will be the instructor in Indonesia. Okay agree on what we’re going to talk about, and we work together to determine how it’s going to go.

In the spring, the shell works with the Namibian University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, Namibia, and next fall the shell visits Yessenov University in Aktau, Kazakhstan. In addition to leading collaboration between classes at ECU and host institutions, she will lead virtual exchange workshops and help familiarize their faculty with the program.

During the trip, Leibowitz said she was also excited to see firsthand what other institutions are doing with technology and international education.

Some of them are doing some unique things that aren’t exactly virtual exchanges, but are still really innovative and interesting, connecting with institutions in other countries, she said.

The work of Dr. Leibowitzs through Global Partners in Education is an excellent example of ECU’s commitment to providing unique and impactful educational experiences for our students, said Chancellor Philip Rogers. This prestigious award serves as recognition of that effort, and her project to develop new partnerships within the program will help raise ECU’s perception on the global stage.

ofFulbright Programis the US government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. Leibowitz is among more than 800 U.S. citizens who will conduct research or teach abroad during the 2022-2023 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholars Program. Fulbrighters engage in advanced research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations initiated abroad and laying the groundwork for future partnerships between institutions.

