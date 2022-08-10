International
GLOBAL CONNECTIONS | News Services
Leibowitz receives Fulbright Global Scholar award for virtual exchange program
East Carolina Universities Dr. Jami Leibowitz, associate director of global issuesgot one Fulbright Global Scholars Program in the USA price from American state Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. She will visit three countries in the coming semesters, developing connections and opportunities for high-impact international education through virtual exchange.
Leibowitz serves as chairman of an organization called Global Partners in Educationbased at ECU, which has more than 49 partner institutions in 31 countries.
We want to provide students both here and at our partner institutions with opportunities to build cross-cultural skills, communication and collaboration by working directly and having direct experience with international students, said Leibowitz.
By connecting virtually with students in other countries using ECU’s global classrooms, the program provides an international experience for students who may not be able to study abroad and allows them to connect with students in countries that do not have likely to study abroad destinations.
Leibowitz said the ability to collaborate with students from other cultures, building an understanding of cultural differences, is an important skill in an increasingly connected world. Many students come in as freshmen and may never have left eastern North Carolina, she said.
They don’t know what to expect and they have all these stereotypes and ideas about people from all over the world. And they come in, they’re quiet, they’re shy, they’re uncomfortable, she said. And during the semester, they just flourish.
They are interested and curious about the people on the other side and it extends beyond just the people they work with. It really helps them prepare whether they stay in Greenville, or move to New York, or live in Shanghai. They need those skills because they will be working with different people, even in their own neighborhoods.
Through her work with virtual exchange programs around the world, she realized that there were some regions and groups that were underrepresented. Through the US Fulbright Global Scholars Program, she will visit host institutions in three countries Indonesia, Namibia and Kazakhstan spending two months in each country to help them build capacity for virtual exchange.
This fall, the shell will be at Universitas Airlangga in Surabaya, Indonesia.
I will work with Ewa Silvers class in history, Leibowitz said. Shell will be the instructor here and I will be the instructor in Indonesia. Okay agree on what we’re going to talk about, and we work together to determine how it’s going to go.
In the spring, the shell works with the Namibian University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, Namibia, and next fall the shell visits Yessenov University in Aktau, Kazakhstan. In addition to leading collaboration between classes at ECU and host institutions, she will lead virtual exchange workshops and help familiarize their faculty with the program.
During the trip, Leibowitz said she was also excited to see firsthand what other institutions are doing with technology and international education.
Some of them are doing some unique things that aren’t exactly virtual exchanges, but are still really innovative and interesting, connecting with institutions in other countries, she said.
The work of Dr. Leibowitzs through Global Partners in Education is an excellent example of ECU’s commitment to providing unique and impactful educational experiences for our students, said Chancellor Philip Rogers. This prestigious award serves as recognition of that effort, and her project to develop new partnerships within the program will help raise ECU’s perception on the global stage.
ofFulbright Programis the US government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. Leibowitz is among more than 800 U.S. citizens who will conduct research or teach abroad during the 2022-2023 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholars Program. Fulbrighters engage in advanced research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations initiated abroad and laying the groundwork for future partnerships between institutions.
Connected
Window to the world
Stories from Ukraine
MORE STORIES
Sources
2/ https://news.ecu.edu/2022/08/09/global-connections/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- August heatwave: London expected to reach 35 degrees in long-term British heat this week August 10, 2022
- roll. 3 is live.All skins from the game’s last season event are here August 10, 2022
- Anas Sarwar tells Boris Johnson to ‘f*** and do something else’ after No 10 August 10, 2022
- What is PM Modi net worth? Find out here August 10, 2022
- Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide following family dispute August 10, 2022