Researchers Decipher Mysterious Ancient Recipe for Bronze | science





In 1976, archaeologists excavated more than 1.5 tons of bronze from the 3,000-year-old tomb of Fu Hao, a Chinese general in the Shang Dynasty. The number of objects reflected the scale of bronze production in imperial China, which far exceeded anything going on in Europe at the time. Now, by reinterpreting a mysterious recipe for bronze in a 2,300-year-old text, researchers say ancient foundries in China relied on precast alloys – pointing to vast supply chains supporting an even more complex bronze industry than previously suspected. . “China produced hundreds of tons of bronze a year,” says Mark Pollard, an archaeologist at the University of Oxford and co-author of the new study. “It’s a massive scale, and it’s a really important part of the Imperial economy.” For decades, archaeologists have examined an ancient text known as Kaogong Ji, a technological encyclopedia with parts dating back some 2,500 years. It contains instructions on how to make chariots and musical instruments, and even has rules for building a city. It also contains six recipes for casting bronze objects such as axes, swords and vessels used in ritual ancestor worship. The recipes rely on two main ingredients: yin and xi. Researchers had previously suggested that these were copper and tin, the components of bronze. But bronze artifacts from that time also contain high levels of lead. To better understand what yin and xi might be, Pollard and Ruiliang Liu, an early Chinese curator at the British Museum, decided to look for clues in previous chemical analyzes of ancient bronze coins. Most such coins can be made from mixing of two specific compounds– one of copper, tin and lead, and another of copper and lead, report today in Antiquity . Pollard and Liu propose these two alloys, which could have been prefabricated as ingots and distributed in bronze foundries, are yin and xi. “We think this pre-connection argument answers some of the questions archaeologists have had for a long time,” says Liu. Precast bars would also add an additional layer of complexity to the production, transport and supply of metals in ancient China, Pollard says. “There’s a much larger network of control and supply, and we really don’t understand how that happens.” Jianjun Mei, an archaeo-metallurgist at the University of Cambridge, is skeptical. “There is no convincing analytical evidence to support their claim that yin and xi are not pure copper and tin, but pre-made alloys,” he says. He says that the presence of lead in some bronze can be explained using the theory that Kaogong Ji it was written by administrative officials and not craftsmen. “These officials can only pay attention to the most important materials – copper and tin.” However, Mei still welcomes the paper’s attempt to reinterpret the recipes. He says knowing how ancient bronze objects were made helps researchers understand the civilizations that used them. “We have no idea where these objects were made – the statues or the vessels, who made them and where the material came from,” he says. “The first step is to understand the technology that was used” to make the bronze.

