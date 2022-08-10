Water levels are low, farmland parched amid European drought





Business for Francoise Droz-Bartholet has been reduced to a trickle, just like the stretches of the Doubs River that her cruise boats usually navigate along the Franco-Swiss border. Water levels in rivers, lakes and reservoirs across Western Europe are low, or even dry, amid the worst drought in decades, putting stress on drinking water supplies, hampering river freight transport and tourism and threatening crop yields. The Doubs River must flow through a wooded canyon and cascade over waterfalls before emptying into Lake Brenets, a tourist attraction in the Jura region of eastern France. But after months without significant rainfall, the river’s water has retreated up the canyon and sluggishly reaches the lake in a narrow channel. “Hopefully this drought will be an exception to the rule,” said Droz-Bartholet, whose bookings are 20 percent lower than usual for the time of year. She now has to bus customers along the gorge to a launch point further upstream to a point in the river where there is enough water for her cruise ships to navigate. Asked how his boat tour had gone, holidaymaker Alain Foubert said simply: “It was much shorter than normal.” Have a question about climate change and what is being done about it? Email [email protected] Tourists cool off and drink at a fountain in front of the Pantheon in Rome on July 19, 2022, amid a brutal heat wave that swept across Europe. (Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images) Conditions have worsened across Europe as multiple heatwaves sweep across the continent. In Spain, farmers in the south fear a severe drought could cut olive oil production by nearly a third in the world’s biggest producer. In France, which like Spain has had to deal with recent fires, trucks are delivering water to dozens of villages without water. In Germany, cargo ships cannot sail fully loaded along the Rhine, a major artery for goods, and along Italy’s longest river, Yes, huge sandbanks now bake in the sun as water levels drop sharply. In July, Italy declared a state of emergency for the areas around Po, which accounts for more than a third of the country’s agricultural production. As France faces a fourth heat wave of the year this week, many scientists say the high temperatures so far this summer are consistent with the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather episodes in Europe. Britain’s weather service issued an amber “Extreme Heat” warning for parts of England and Wales on Tuesday, continuing hot and dry conditions that have sparked fires, broken temperature records and strained the country’s infrastructure. On the Doubs River, fewer boat tourists mean fewer meals to serve for hard-hit restaurateur Christophe Valliera as he hoped to recover from the fallout from COVID-19. And he sees little reason for hope in the future. “All Doubs experts say the river is getting drier,” Vallier said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/drought-europe-2022-1.6546147 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos