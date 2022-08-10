With many voters discouraged, turnout was low for Kenya’s presidential electionExBulletin

Kenyans will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new president. The two main contestants are household names in the East African nation.

AILSA CHANG, host:

Kenya has long been a great hope for democracy in a region full of authoritarian governments. But today’s presidential election among the party’s candidates was characterized by low turnout and a great deal of cynicism. NPR’s Eyder Peralta reports.

(SOUNDBITE OF BIBLE)

EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Even before the sun rises over the horizon, hundreds of voters line up at a polling station in Nairobi.

(VUVUZELA HORN SOUND)

PERALTA: Some have been camping here since 3 o’clock in the morning. So when the polls open at 6 o’clock, they use whistles and vuvuzelas to celebrate. Francis Onyango Lucas, who is 78 years old, wore his best white suit to come vote for a new president. Kenya’s longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga is running against incumbent Deputy President William Ruto.

FRANCIS ONYANGO LUCAS: (Speaking Swahili).

PERALTA: Elections, he says, are how a nation is built. This is one of the most romanticized images of Kenyan elections. This happens every five years. Voters are seen using flashlights to go over the voter list. They wait in long lines. They persevere, even through violence.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaks Swahili).

PERALTA: In another area less than a mile away, it’s quiet. The lines are modest where in previous years they stretched for blocks. From some I hear enthusiasm, but I also hear a lot of resignation. Peter Migosi says he would like to vote for change. But Kenya’s history has taught him otherwise.

PETER MIGOSI: In Kenya, looking for change is like looking for gold in the sea.

PERALTA: It is impossible.

MIGOSI: It is impossible.

PERALTA: Kenya has been a center for democracy in East Africa. A dictatorship gave way to elections in early 2000. But since then, presidential races have been marred by violence and irregularities. Wandia Njoya, one of Kenya’s leading intellectuals, says this is the first time she has not invested in a presidential campaign.

WANDIA NJOYA: No, no. I no longer believe in elections. I think it’s the people who should fight for what they want.

PERALTA: She says Kenyans have long known that their politicians are corrupt and selfish, but they’ve always believed that elections can change things. But in 2017, the international community hailed the election as free and fair, and then Kenya’s Supreme Court found that it had been massively rigged. Instead of fixing the problems highlighted by the court, the government reacted violently, suppressing dissent and calling new elections that had no real credibility. Njoya says that’s when she decided that the solutions for Kenya were not through elections, but through civic engagement.

NJOYA: It became clear that the elections are not ours. As Kenyans say, (speaking Swahili). Kenya has its owners.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: (Speaks Swahili).

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #2: (Speaks Swahili).

PERALTA: Even before the polls close, life returns to normal on the streets of Mathare, a large slum in Nairobi. Children jump rope. Hens take a walk with their chicks.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHIPPING PIZZA)

PERALTA: Sam Papa, who is 27 years old, didn’t come out of his shop all day. He sells coal, so years of soot have left the walls and ceiling of his shop as black as the night sky.

SAM PAPA: (Speaking Swahili).

PERALTA: He says that in every election period, politicians withdraw money and make promises. But after the elections, nothing changes. At the moment, he says, his neighbors can’t afford the basics.

POPE: (Speaking Swahili).

PERALTA: They vote, he says, because the Constitution requires it. But in the end, he knows Kenyans are alone. Eyder Peralta, NPR News, Nairobi.

(SOUNDBITE OF SATIK SELEKTAH SONG, “TIME FEAT. JACK HARLOW”)

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.