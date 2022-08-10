Lauren Jackson is officially back in international basketball





Sydney As expected, Lauren Jackson has been named in her fifth FIBA ​​World Cup roster for Australia in her return to international basketball. Not so expected were the tears that came when the 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place on the 12-man squad by coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a return to sport and as a mother of two boys. “There was a lot of emotion when Sandy called me, I cried a little bit to be honest,” Jackson said Wednesday. I’ve been working my body hard and I honestly didn’t know if it would hold up to my intense training regime, but it has and I feel great. Bec Allen and Cayla George will return for their third World Cup appearance, Marianna Tolo, Steph Talbot, Sami Whitcomb, Tess Madgen and Ezi Magbegor will return for their second and Sara Blicavs, Darcee Garbin, Anneli Maley and Kristy Wallace will make their debut. Ad The team is loaded with international experience, with Allen (New York Liberty), Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Whitcomb (New York Liberty), Wallace (Atlanta Dream) and Talbot (Seattle) all currently playing in the WNBA. The Opals will aim to add to their stellar past performances at the World Cup, having won silver in 2018, bronze in 2014 and gold in 2006. The third-ranked Opals have been drawn in Group C, with group matches against France, Serbia, Japan, Mali and Canada in the tournament scheduled for Sept. 22-Oct. 1 in Sydney. Brondello will coach the Opals for the second time after leading the team to silver in 2018. She said she faced some difficult selection decisions. Making the final 12 is always difficult with so many great athletes pushing for selection, Brondello said. The training camp in New York showed how much each of these athletes wanted to compete on home soil, the competition for a spot on the team was fierce. Ad Sure, Lauren’s involvement is the talking point, but from my perspective, she’s done the job and deserves to be here, she’ll add another dimension to our team dynamic. Jackson, a four-time WNBA MVP, said she is stronger than when she played for Seattle and helped the Storm win two championships. She also won league titles in Australia, Spain and Russia, as well as three Olympic silver medals and a bronze. She retired from playing in 2016 after knee injuries derailed her career. She had hoped to compete in the Olympics that year, but an ACL injury ended that dream. She retired from the WNBA in 2012, leaving as one of the best players in league history. Jackson did not intend to play again after having a partial right knee replacement and dealing with an ACL tear that was followed by a staph infection. I feel very emotional talking about it.” Jackson told The Associated Press during training camp in New York. “I never thought I would represent Australia again.” Ad On Wednesday, Jackson said she felt at home” with the current team. The age difference disappears as soon as I step on the court,” Jackson said. I believe in this team and what we can achieve, if I can play a role in getting us on the podium, then the hard work is worth it. ___ Australian Team: Bec Allen, Sara Blicavs, Darcee Garbin, Cayla George, Lauren Jackson, Ezi Magbegor, Tess Madgen, Anneli Maley, Steph Talbot, Marianna Tolo, Kristy Wallace, Sami Whitcomb. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

