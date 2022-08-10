CHS International launches outdoor kiosks to simplify baggage check-in





NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Speeding up the process for passengers while maintaining hospitality is the name of the game for officials at Charleston International Airport. Starting in September, passengers can drop their bags before going through the front doors. Starting in September, curbside kiosks will line the entrance to Charleston International allowing passengers to drop off their bags and go straight to TSA, cutting down on the time normally spent waiting in line. “Anything that speeds up air travel would be a good idea in my opinion,” says one passenger. “It becomes such a difficult experience.” It’s a new way to check in at the airport, drop your bag at the door and go through security. Officials say it’s a necessary upgrade with passenger numbers poised to break records this year. “We’re looking to do about 5.1 million passengers this year, which is way more than the country was projected to do at this time,” says Charleston International Airport CEO and Executive Director Elliott Summey. “So we know we have to build bigger facilities.” Summey says curbside kiosks will serve as a means of streamlining the process while reducing the current need to print a bag tag and drop off luggage at the ticket counter. “Instead of standing in that long line just to check a bag, which takes about a minute to do, you can do it yourself with the help of one of our employees right here at our bag belt,” says Summey. Boarding kiosks will manage growth while maintaining airport hospitality. Summey says the growing numbers have prompted officials to call for the construction of a new terminal, concourse and ticket hall. But for now, he says outdoor kiosks are the best option. “We’re going to pilot it here,” Summey says. Of course if that goes well, we’ll look at doing it on the parking deck next.” Officials are doing everything they can to stay ahead of the increase, and passengers believe it will help ease the stress. “It will create a much more efficient and friendly experience for passengers,” says Summey. “I would benefit from it all at once instead of a two-step process or several different lines,” says the passenger. Another option is to sign up for TSA Precheck online to give yourself more time in the terminal and less time in line.

