Taiwan’s foreign minister says China is rehearsing part of a game plan for invasion

TAIPEI, Aug 9 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that China is using military exercises it launched in protest against a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a game plan to prepared for an invasion of the self-governing island.

Joseph Wu, who offered no timeline for a possible invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, said Taiwan would not be intimidated even as the drills continued with China often crossing the unofficial median line down the Taiwan Strait. .

“China has used the exercises in its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan,” Wu said at a news conference in Taipei.

“He is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyber attacks, disinformation and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan.

“After the exercises are over, China may try to routinize its actions in an effort to destroy the long-standing status quo in the Taiwan Strait.”

Such moves threatened regional security and provided “a clear image of China’s geostrategic ambitions beyond Taiwan,” Wu said, calling for greater international support to stop China from effectively controlling the strait.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office responded to Wu’s comments saying he was a “stalwart” supporter of Taiwan independence and his remarks “distort the truth and obscure the facts.”

A Pentagon official said Monday that Washington was sticking to its assessment that China would not try to invade Taiwan for the next two years. Read more

Wu spoke as military tensions simmered after the scheduled end on Sunday of four days of China’s biggest exercises surrounding the island – drills that included ballistic missile launches and simulated naval and air strikes in the skies and seas around Taiwan.

Pelosi said Tuesday that her visit to Taiwan had been “absolutely” worthwhile and had tough words for Beijing.

“We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan,” she said in an interview with NBC News. China managed to exclude Taiwan from the World Health Organization, she said, but “they won’t say who can go to Taiwan.”

Her visit followed President Joe Biden’s directive that the United States would focus on the Asia-Pacific region and had overwhelming bipartisan support in the US Congress, she said.

A Navy helicopter under the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China participates in military exercises in the waters around Taiwan at an undisclosed location on Aug. 8, 2022 in this photo released on Aug. 9, 2022. The command of the Eastern Theater / Prospect via REUTERS Read more

China’s Eastern Theater Command said on Monday it will conduct new joint exercises focusing on anti-submarine operations and naval attacks – confirming fears by some security analysts and diplomats that Beijing will keep up the pressure on Taiwan’s defenses.

On Tuesday, the command said it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around Taiwan, with warships, fighters as well as early warning, refueling and jamming aircraft “under a complex electromagnetic environment to improve control capabilities.” and joint control”. .

‘STANDS’

A person familiar with security planning in areas around Taiwan said there was an ongoing blockade around the median line involving about 10 warships each from China and Taiwan.

“China continued to try to stick to the middle line,” the person told Reuters. “Taiwanese forces there have been trying to keep international waterways open.”

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that China’s ongoing military exercises “underline that its threat of force has not abated”, adding that 16 Chinese warships had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait at its northern end.

As Pelosi left the region last Friday, China also cut several lines of communication with the United States, including theater-level military talks and discussions on climate change.

Taiwan launched its long-planned drills on Tuesday, firing howitzer artillery into the sea in southern Pingtung County, drawing a small crowd of curious onlookers to a nearby beach.

Biden, in his first public comments on the issue since Pelosi’s visit, said Monday that he was concerned about China’s actions in the region but was not concerned about Taiwan. Read more

“I’m concerned that they’re moving as far as they are,” Biden told reporters in Delaware. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more than they are.”

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl also said the US military will continue to conduct cross-strait cruises in the coming weeks.

China has never ruled out taking Taiwan by force, and on Monday Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China was conducting normal military exercises “in our waters” in an open, transparent and professional manner, adding that Taiwan was part of China.

Taiwan rejects China’s claims to sovereignty, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island’s future.

Reporting by Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee in Taipei; Additional reporting by Ann Wang in Pingtung, Taiwan and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Writing by Greg Torode and Ben Blanchard

